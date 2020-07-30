The most anticipated TV soap of 2020 is finally here. Well, it would be more precise to say that the teaser of the most awaited TV show of this year is here and we’re talking about the fifth season of Naagin, which is expected to hit our TV screens soon. In the promo, we see a popular actor Hina Khan decked up in jewelry and long hair. She is seen sporting a statement maang tikka with a natha and earrings. Hina’s mug shot shows her in a state of shock in the promo. The music too of this promo is quite attention-grabbing, representing of a lot of action and drama to be unveiled in the upcoming season. Also Read - Naagin 5: Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra, Dheeraj Dhoopar CONFIRMED To Play Shape-Shifting Serpent in Ekta Kapoor's Show

The fifth installment of the superhit show Naagin was announced a few days back and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor herself announced that Naagin 4 will be discontinued post lockdown and the team will be working for the next installment with new casts.

Ever since the announcement, Naagin fans are waiting to see the look of new Naagin. And now, when the promo came out, it shows Hina Khan as the naagin. Her fans were happy to see their favourite star become a part of the show. "Arey waah! My all tym fvrt Akshara (HINA KHAN). Very excited," read a comment. "Great choice colours She will give u full trp," read another.

“Khulenge barso puraane raaz aur saamne aayega sabse balshaali Naagin ka chehera (Years-old secrets will be revealed and you will see the face of the most powerful Naagin)! #Naagin5 jald hi, sirf #Colors par,” the Colors Instagram page captioned the video.

Watch the promo of Naagin 5 here:



Apart from Hina, Mohit Malhotra also joins the cast as the shape-shifting snake. There will be more actors joining in making it a power-packed entertainment cast list.

Naagin 4 featured Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai and Vijyendra Kumeria. The show came to a halt due to the coronavirus lockdown and makers decided to scrap the show.