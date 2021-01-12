Television’s most-loved supernatural show Naagin 5 featuring Sharad Malhotra, Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal in the lead, to go off the air. The makers who released the show in August 2019, are all set to wrap up soon. The show had lasted for six months and it is reported that the channel didn’t get the expected numbers from Naagin 5. People who were watching the show were glued to Surbhi Chandna-Sharad Malhotra’s sizzling chemistry. The director and producers have thought to not drag the show unnecessarily and to bring it to a logical end. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Kartik Aka Mohsin Khan Buys a Stunning House in Mumbai, Shares Beautiful Balcony View- Know His Net Worth

It has been reported that Naagin 5 will be replaced by Ekta Kapoor’s new show on vamps. A source informed, “The new show will also be set in the supernatural world and will be a spin-off of the Naagin franchise. The makers want it to be their biggest show in the genre and are pulling out all stops to create a great story. The casting process will begin soon, and the show will go on floors by next month”. Also Read - Balika Vadhu Actor Avika Gor Shares Loved-up Picture Beau Milind Chandwani

While speaking to Indian Express, Naagin 5’s creative producer Mukta Dhond confirmed but didn’t have a confirmed date. She also informed me that she is currently working on the new script with her team.

In Naagin 5, the characters Veer, Bani and Jay had won millions of hearts initially, but since the past few months, the focus and the plot changed, which lead to the lacking of Naagin vibe completely.