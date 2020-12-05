Actor Surbhi Chandna who is one of the most popular and loved TV actors, is going viral for her sartorial choices. Her fashion game is on point as she flaunts her killer dressing sense on Instagram where she commands quite a fan following. The Naagin 5 actor is often seen sharing stunning pictures of herself and her fans just cannot have enough of the young Diva! Surbhi Chandna recently shared a series of pictures in a pastel pink saree with a strappy sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her look with chaandbaali and colourful bangles. Also Read - Naagin 5’s Bani Aka Surbhi Chandna Gives Candid Shots on Fake Snow Amid Shoot, See Photos And Videos

Pictures of Surbhi in a ravishing pink saree, made her look drop-dead gorgeous. Her wavy brown hair and subtle make-up complimented her overall look.

Have a look at the pictures here:

Surbhi is currently seen as Bani Sharma in Naagin 5. She is all set to shoot the winter series with fake snow. It has been shown that the cast has gone to Switzerland. The video shared by the actor shows her dancing on the sets with fake snow. She added an amusing caption to the picture saying that the Naagin reaches Switzerland but cannot have fondue. Surbhi is dressed in a red dress for her character. Her dress has golden work on it and completed the look in gold jewellery.