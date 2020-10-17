Actor Sharad Malhotra, who is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 5, was tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor had released a statement to inform all about his diagnosis. On Friday, the star took to his Instagram handle to pen a thank you note for his family, home staff and fans who prayed for him. He mentioned that after isolating himself following testing positive for novel coronavirus, he discovered a whole new side of himself and got to know how much people around him actually loved him. Also Read - Naagin 5 October 11, 2020 Written Update: Jay Captures Veer, 'Shaitani Taakat' Gets Disguised as Cheel Akesh

Sharad wrote, “NEGATIVE” never sounded so sweet 😊 A biiiiiiig thankyou to my immediate family, special mention to my wife @ripci.bhatia for her unconditional love & support, @anant_patwa, friends, @balajitelefilmslimited Production, colleague’s, Fans( who’ve also become family) @my_bmc, Dr MkNigam, Mr Riaz, @suburban_diagnostics, home staff & all my loved one’s who prayed for me day/night to recover quicker & get #virusfree Thankyou #Covid19 for without this isolation i wouldn’t have discovered a whole new me & an ocean of people who love me to bits 🙏🖤”. Also Read - Naagin 5 Update: Dheeraj Dhoopar To Replace Sharad Malhotra in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show



Sharad plays the role of Veer in the popular supernatural show Naagin. The viewers are loving the chemistry between Surbhi Chandna aka Bani and Sharad Malhotra aka Cheel Veeranshu. After Sharad was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was under home-quarantine, the real Cheel Akesh aka Dheeraj Dhoopar replaced Sharad temporarily and made his re-entry in the show. The move from the makers come as the plot is surrounding around Bani and Jay’s life after their wedding and Jay’s evil motive.