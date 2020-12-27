Today’s Naagin 5 episode starts with Balwant telling Markat that he can’t do anything to save Veeranshu. Balwant tries to kill Markat but she is stronger than him so she gets saved. Balwant is also Cheel’s reincarnation and they fight. On the other side, Bani takes wedding vows, the pheras start with Bani’s personalised promises so that Veeranshu gets jealous of Jay. On the fourth phera, Jay gets pissed off from the fake wedding and tells Jay and Bani to leave each other’s hands. As soon as Veer gets in his own senses, he realises that he wants to be with Bani. Also Read - Naagin 5 Written Update, December 26: Veer Calls Off Wedding With Chandni, Chooses Bani Over Vamp

Bani gets emotional and says that she has done everything for Veer and wants him to get back. Bani shouts and convinces Veer that she is the one whom he has married. When Veer plans to leave the moon, Chandni gets angry and says if he can’t become hers then no one can get him and pushes him from the moon. She throws him from the frame and he falls in his house. Veer is unconscious and doesn’t wake up. The family members can’t call the doctors as it’s a fight between naagin and eagle. Bani cries seeing that. Markat realises that Veer escaped from the moon. Also Read - Naagin 5 Written Update, December 19: Bani-Veer's Steamy Romance Creates a Storm

Balwant comes back home and gets worried for Veer. Shukla tells him that Veer fell from the moon and he is unconscious. Balwant says it’s already late to save to Veer and leaves from there. Bani tells Jay that she should have thanked him first but seeing Veer in this condition she is not understanding what to do now and says she really didn’t wanted to hurt him. He says she didn’t hurt him and he helped her because she needed him so she should not feel like she used him.

Bani tries to wake Veer as he is still unconscious. She scolds Veer and talks to him and tells him to open his eyes and says he doesn’t wake up then she will kiss him and starts to count saying she will count till 5 only. She cries out loud as he doesn’t wake up.

Some weird noises come from below, so Bani visits the ground floor and checks what’s happening. Bani sees some creepy crawly and attacks the family. Everyone comes out. Meera was about to go to Bani but Ponky stops her saying it’s a dangerous one. The creepy-crawly insect is Centipede. There are so many centipedes who attack everyone but they fail to win from them. Veer’s family turn into eagles. Meera tells Bani to move aside. Veer wakes up and searches Bani. Those centipedes attack Veer’s family. Veer comes out and shocks seeing the condition and goes to Bani. Veer tries to change his avatar but couldn’t.

Bani asks Veer that why he was not able to change into eagle yesterday and asks did this ever happened to him earlier also. He ignores her questions and changes the topic. She realises that he become so weak.