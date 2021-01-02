Naagin 5 Written Episode, January 2, 2021: In today’s episode, Bani finds out that it’s Jay who is behind the centipedes attack. Meanwhile, Jay is missing from the house. Bani is finding him so that she kills him. Bani finds Jay in the jungle and wants to punish him as she thinks it was Jay who attacked Veeranshu with the help of centipedes. When Bani saw Jay, she trapped him with Naagin avatar and slammed him that how can he do this to Veer? Also Read - Surbhi Chandna Turns Up The Heat in Bikini As She Becomes Water Baby During Vacay

Jay makes Bani understand that Markat sent the centipedes so that they can attack Veer. Meanwhile, Veer goes to the office with his brothers. When Bani comes to know that Veer is in the office, she goes to his father and asked him that how can he send him. Balwant Singhania warns Bani that Veer doesn’t have much time to survive. Also Read - Naagin 5 Written Episode, 27 December: Bani Fights With Centipede to Save Veer's Family



On his way to the office, Veer gets attacked by the business rivals. They came in the morning who fought with Veer but at that time Bani saved him because he is left with no powers. Now, again, the rivals beat Veer and fight with him and again Veer doesn’t do anything because he is weak from inside and has no powers.

Veer has been brutally beaten by his business enemies. When Veer’s brothers come to help him, the enemies attack his brothers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@aadinaagin_official)



Markat and Jay plan to kill Veer. Jay again traps Bani in his plan and shows her that he is helping Veer but that’s not the case.