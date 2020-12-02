Actor Surbhi Chandna, who is currently seen as Bani Sharma in Naagin 5, is all set to shoot the winter series with fake snow. It has been shown that the cast has gone to Switzerland. The pictures of the actor show her shivering and sitting on the fake snow. She added an amusing caption to the picture saying that the Naagin reaches Switzerland but cannot have fondue. Surbhi is dressed in a red dress for her character. Her dress has golden work on it and completed the look in gold jewellery. Also Read - Naagin 5 November 29, 2020 Written Episode: Bani, Jay And Veer Know Markat's Double Avatar

Have a look at the video and photos:

Although Surbhi has been in the news for her acting skills if you scroll through her Instagram, you will get an idea about how she loves fashion and experimenting. From nailing a bodycon dress to a sheer saree, the diva has been wooing our hearts with her sartorial choices. Have a look at her pictures in beautiful outfits:

Actor Surbhi is loved by the audience as the new Naagin. She currently has her hands full as she plays the shape-shifting serpent’s role on the show. Her character as Bani is the reincarnation of Hina Khan’s character Naageshwari who was cursed. The storyline revolves around the love-hate-revenge of the characters and the lengths they will go to destroy each other.

Stay tuned for more updates on Naagin 5.