Naagin 6 April 30 Episode Written Update: The episode starts with Rishabh and Pratha, Ritesh and Reem, Samaira and Rehan go on a honeymoon. Seema plans a honeymoon trip for all the three couples. Rishabh and Pratha who have started falling in love with each other, get shy when they hear the plan. Seema teases Pratha and say 'meri bahu sabse sharmeeli hai'. Meanwhile, Samaira and Reem make food as it's their first rasoi after their wedding.

At their honeymoon, Ritesh and Reem plan to stay like a team and plan to create differences between Pratha and Ritesh. They decide to take a room that is interconnected with Pratha and Rishab's room to monitor their activities. Inside the room, Pratha gets scared of lizard and sits on Rishabh's lap and Reem stalks them through a key hole.

As Rishabh goes to a chemist shop, he gets attack by the seventh asur. The asur hits on Rishabh's forehead and Mehek quickly reaches out to him to save his life. After killing many Asura, Pratha finally reaches towards Maha Asur.

Seema Gujral, who is Rishabh’s mother is a Maha Asur

Rishabh’s mother is the maha asur, who used to command other asurs. Even she killed her husband Lalit Gujral who was an asur. As soon as Pratha tried to follow the asur, she realised that it’s Seema Gujral who is behind all this. Seema – the maha asur revealed her identity to Pratha and said it was she who decided which asur will go where. Pratha was not shocked to see her mother-in-law like this as she saw Seema’s face in a book given by a farishta. The book has deeply hidden secrets related to the identity of the remaining Asuras. This book is really important to Pratha as with the help of it she can kill the traitors of India who are planning to harm the country.

The whole family comes back to the house and Pratha starts taunting Seema who is her mother-in-law. Pratha wants Rishabh to stay away from her mother (maha asur).

First Face-off of Pratha and Maha Asur Seema

Pratha and Mehek are trying to figure out what is happening with Seema and what’s her main motive behind being maha asur. Seema, on the other hand, reveals this game has started a long ago and the motive is not to take naagmani, there is a big aim in her life.

In the kitchen, Seema makes halwa for Rishabh. Pratha sees that she has put something in the halwa and stops Rishabh from having it and says that it has poison. Seema starts crying and eats the halwa to prove there is nothing it. Later, Seema challenges Pratha that she will kill Rishabh one day.

Seema plans big, wants to kill Rishabh in the absence of Pratha

Pratha and Mehek find an old photograph which has Seema when she was younger. They are trying to find out her age and calculated that as per this book, Seema should be 90-year-old but is not. Pratha says she has a plan to find more about her. Meanwhile, Seema is planning to kill Rishabh the next day. Seema goes to a temple so that Rishabh can be killed but Pratha thinks to join.

Instead of Bhairav Baba temple, Seema takes them to Balaji mandir where Pratha (naagin) cannot enter as it is of their enemies. She is worried that Seema might attack Rishabh inside the mandir.

In the upcoming episode, Seema instructs goons to kill Rishabh and they attack him with fully covered faces.