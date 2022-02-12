An unknown professor calls monks, religious leaders and scientists for a meeting. The professor says that the world is about to change forever in the year 2020 andAlso Read - Naagin 6: Fans Call Tejasswi Prakash Expressionless In New Promo, Say It Is A 'Flop Show'

The scene then gets to a lab in a fictional country called 'Chingistan' where a bunch of scientists have created a weapon for biological warfare against India which is essentially a liquid, which when poured into water, will spread a dangerous disease across the country. A montage shows common people in India falling sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.

On 24 January 2020, the professor meets the religious leaders again and tells them the world can only be saved by Sarvasresth Naagin who lives under the Nilgiri mountain. The professor then calls the naags to summon the Naagin but fail. The Professor says, 'Naagin ko uske desh ki mitti hi yaha laa sakti hai'. That is when Sarvasresth Naagin appears and pays her respect to the image of Bharat Maa behind her.

The professor then sends a man to deliver a letter to the Army officers which contains sensitive information about the pandemic.

The Sarvasresth Naagin (played by Mahek Chahal) appears and the professor tells her that only she can find the twenty Asuras and get the Amrit that can save India. We are then introduced to to a dubbing artist Pratha (played by Tejasswi Prakash) and Mr Gujral’s son Rishabh (played by Simba Nagpal) who serves as a soldier in the army.

While going to the dubbing studio, is attacked by a bunch of eve teasers but she is saved by Sarvasresth Naagin (Mahek), who attacks them and teaches them a lesson. The man who was sent by the professor is attacked by asuras but manages to give Rishabh half of the letter, while the other half is torn. We are then introduced to the Gujral family which consists of Punit Gujral, son Ritesh, wife and mother Bebe.

The scene then shifts to a temple where it is revealed that Rishabh and Ritesh are getting married to their mother Seema’s (played by Sudhaa Chandran) best friend Urvashi’s (played Urvashi Dholakia) daughters.

Rishabh and Ritesh leave the temple in a car but meet an accident. The two are at the edge of a cliff when Pratha arrives. She tries to save Rishabh but he falls off the cliff.

The upcoming promo shows Rishabh reading the half-torn letter and trying to decipher the clues written on it.