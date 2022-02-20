The episode begins with the first asur revealing that Rishabh Gujral is an asur too. Sarvasresth Naagin kills Urvashi’s husband and hangs his dead body on the chandelier. His blood falls in the Haldi bowl held by Pratha. Pratha drops the bowl and gets reprimanded by Seema and Urvashi. Seema wants to fire Pratha but Rishabh stops her.Also Read - Simba Nagpal And Tejasswi Prakash Share Cute Pictures From Naagin 6 Set, Send #PraRish Fans Into A Tizzy

Meanwhile, the Professor discovers that the first asur is dead. Rishabh searches Pratha’s room and finds the other half of the letter. Mayank is disappointed that Haldi bowl is broken and his plan failed. Ritesh comforts Pratha. Mayank catches Naagin disposing off the asur‘s dead body as Urvashi waits for her husband. Also Read - Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash As He Drops Her To The Sets Of Naagin 6, Tejran Fans Say 'Jodi Hit Hai'

Haldi rasam begins but is interrupted by Mayank who enters the hall and tells the guests that Minister (Urvashi’s husband) is dead. To everyone’s shock, the Minister enters the hall and says ‘arey hum zinda hai’. Seema is infuriated and asks Pratha and Mayank to leave the venue. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash's Fans Upset With Naagin 6, Trend #PraRish to Demand More Screenspace With Simba Nagpal

Rishabh suspects something fishy is happening in the house. Minister leaves to attend an urgent matter. Pratha trips and is about to fall but is caught by Rishabh. The rangoli is spoilt which angers Seema. The government announces a lockdown which upsets everyone.

Rishabh asks his friends to call up the security at all international borders and ask them to stay alert. Pratha changes the bulb in Rishabh’s bedroom. Mr Gujral tries to contact the Minister. Due to the lockdown announcement, Seema decides to get Rishabh and Ritesh married on the same day. This angers Rishabh who refuses to get married.

Meanwhile, Sarvasresth Naagin attacks Rishabh. She sets his car on fire but Rishabh manages to escape. Naagin follows Rishabh as he tries to save his life.