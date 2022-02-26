The episode opens with Sarvasresth Naagin attacking Rishabh. Meanwhile, Rishabh manages to escape the burning as Naagin follows him through the jungle. Mayank returns to Gujral residence and sees Ritesh feeding Pratha. Mayank feels jealous and lashes out at Pratha. Mayank and Ritesh get into a physical altercation with each other. Seeing Ritesh stand up for Pratha, Riya gets jealous and humiliates Pratha. Ritesh gets into an argument with Riya.Also Read - Tejran Fans Rejoice! Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Are All Set To Star In A Music Video, Will Premiere On March 3

Seema and Urvashi arrive at the scene and ask Ritesh to fire Pratha. Ritesh asks Riya to apologize to Pratha. Riya slaps Ritesh and drama escalates. Riya and Ritesh have an ugly verbal spat. Ritesh refuses to marry Riya and stands up for Pratha. Seema slaps Ritesh and threatens to disown him if he doesn't marry Riya. Rishabh leaves the Gujral residence with Pratha.

Ritesh asks Riya to marry him and promises financial support to her. Rishabh arrives at the scene. He his wounded and Pratha helps him. As Pratha washes Rishabh's hand, the mark on his hand is erased. Naagin realizes that Rishabh is not an asur. Rishabh takes Pratha inside the Gujral residence and interrogates Pratha. Rishabh offers Pratha money and asks her to tell Ritesh that she doesn't want to marry him.

Meanwhile, Pratha gets a call from her father who tells her that he has been evicted from his house due to non payment of rent. Rishabh consoles Riya while Urvashi questions Naagin. Pratha enters Gujral residence Ritesh pays off Pratha’s father’s rent.

It is revealed that Seema Gujral’s husband, Mr Gujral is the real mastermind behind the pandemic and an asur. Urvashi attacks Ritesh and calls him a kameena. Seema arrives and slaps Urvashi for questioning his character.

Seema insults Urvashi and humiliates her. Seema decides to get Rishabh married to Pratha.

In the upcoming promo, we see Naagin‘s new avatar.