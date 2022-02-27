The episode opens with Seema announcing that she wants Ritesh to marry Pratha. Urvashi decides to get Reem married to Rishabh anyway. Urvashi apologies to Seema and begs her to let Reem marry Rishabh. She agrees. Seema begs Pratha’s father to allow Pratha to get married to Ritesh. He happily agrees. Rishabh instigates Ritesh against Pratha but fails.Also Read - Naagin 6: Pratha-Ritesh's Chemistry Wins Over Tejasswi Prakash's Fans, #PraTesh Lovers Say 'Mast Jodi Hai'

Sarvasresth Naagin starts losing her human form and transforms into a Naagin as the moonlight shines on her on Mahashivratri. She also starts losing her powers and it is revealed that she has to kill the asur before midnight. Reem dresses up as a bride. Rishabh enters her room and tells her that Ritesh has refused to marry Riya. Reem refuses to marry Rishabh which angers him. The two reconcile. Also Read - Naagin 6 Episode 5 Written Update: Ritesh Stands Up For Pratha, Breaks Engagement With Riya

Sarvasresth Naagin regains her human form due to Lord Shiv’s blessings. Gujrals arrive at the temple. Pratha is still in love with Rishabh. Her lehenga catches fire but Rishabh saves her. As the Gujral family performs aarti, Naagin observes the hands of all family members and finds out that Mr Gujral is an asur. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 Reigns On Top Of TRP Charts, Ekta Kapoor Thanks Fans

Mr Gujral and Minister decide to go to the jungle to receive the consignment of illegal weapons. It is revealed that Naagin was disguised at the Minister. She kills the asur. Mayank arrives at the temple and tells Pratha that Naagin will kill her father-in-law, Mr Gujral. It is revealed that Mayank warned Mr Gujral about Naagin but he refused to listen to him.

Sarvasresth Naagin is attacked by saperas. As Rishabh tries to leave, his car is stopped by Mayank who tells him that Mr Gujral is about to die. Rishabh and Pratha arrive at the scene and reveals that she is Shesh Naagin.