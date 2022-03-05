Naagin 6 Saturday episode, March 5 written update: Pratha transforms into Shesh Naagin and saves the Sarvashresth Naagin from the saperas in the jungle. She then shows her giant avatar to Asur and scolds him for selling his own country. She tells him that she will destroy him because of his evil intentions of causing harm to his own nation and its people. Asur asks the saperas to trap the naagin but she kills them all in just one simple attack. As Asur tries to run away, she catches hold of him, picks him up from the tail and drops him hard on the ground. Meanwhile, Rishabh comes into the jungle looking for his father. He keeps calling him and then decides to continue looking for him deep into the jungle. Pratha tells Asur that no one is going to save him from her.Also Read - Naagin 6 Episode 6 Written Update: Pratha Transforms Into Shesh Naagin, Sarvasresth Naagin Loses Her Powers

Rishabh's mom is vying for perfection at the wedding venue. She yells at Anya for trying to understand the business. She asks her to go and check on the brides instead of figuring out the business. Meanwhile, Rishabh finds the exact place where the naagins have kept Asur but he fails to find him and goes away. Both the naagins, who had caught Lalit underground, come out and help each other stand back on their feet.

Pratha asks God to give her enough strength to kill Asur. She attacks him for the one last time and he screams hard out of pain before succumbing to the ultimate snake attack. Pratha starts chanting the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra to save the life of her sister on the night of the Maha Shivratri. A magical ray radiates from Pratha's body and goes on to cure her sister who wakes up all healthy after a few minutes of the chanting.

Hina wakes up and tells Pratha that she shouldn’t have used all her powers on her, especially on the night of the Maha Shivratri. Pratha tells her that she had to do what needed to be done. The two then leave the Asur in the jungle while he’s still breathing. They quickly go back to the house fearing that everyone would be waiting for them, especially Pratha.

Pratha tries to endure pain as she sheds her old snakeskin and gets the new one under the red moon of the Maha Shivratri. Rishabh knocks on Pratha’s door and fears if she’s really inside or not. He kicks the door open and finds that Pratha is not inside. Her sister tries to motivate her and asks her to be in time for her marriage.

Rishabh finds Pratha all dressed up with her face covered in the big ghoonghat. He yells at her and asks her about the whereabouts of his father. His mom interrupts in between and gives her the big family necklace as part of the tradition. Pratha’s father comes at the right time and tells Rishabh’s mom that no one looks at the bride’s face before the wedding as part of their family tradition.

Rishabh tries to talk his brother out of the marriage but he insists on marrying Pratha. Pratha comes down dressed as the bride while Hina deals with the other two boys who try to flirt with her. Rishabh and Reem enter the wedding mandap and so does the other couple.

Pandit ji asks for Lalit who is still absent from the wedding. Hina modulates her voice and answers the phone as Lalit, telling the family that he will take some more time and they can continue with their wedding rituals. Urvashi wonders why is Pratha hiding her face in the ghoonghat. Watch this space for the update on the Sunday episode of Naagin 6!