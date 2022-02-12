In a few hours, Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin will be back on television with its sixth season and this time, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and Bigg Boss 5 contestant Mahek Chahal are helming the show. Fans of Naagin are excited to see the new season, however a new promo released by the channel has left them wondering if the show will live up to the hype, Several netizens felt that Tejasswi was ‘expressionless’ in the promo. Some even went as far as saying ‘Gaya show paani mei‘. Take a look at the promo below:Also Read - Karan Kundrra Has a Valentine’s Day Surprise For Tejasswi Prakash, Will He Pop The Marriage Question?

Several people took to the comment section of Instagram post to express their displeasure, with some saying that Tejasswi could have delivered the line with 'more power. Another comment read, "TP dekhkar sirf dialogue nahi padhna hai use apne chehre pe express bhi karna hai." Next wrote, 'Chehre pe expression hi nahi hai. Ye reality show nahi hai yaha acting karni hai." Check out some of the reactions below.

Ekta Kapoor was highly inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to take this topic as her plot. She wanted to show people suffering in these 2 years. Tejasswi’s fans are excited to see her romancing Simba Nagpal on-screen in Naagin 6.

What do you think about the new promo? Sound off in the comments below.