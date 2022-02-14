The much-awaited supernatural show Naagin 6, premiered this weekend and fans have unanimously appreciated Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash’s performance. Words of praise also poured in for Simba Nagpal who plays the role of Rishabh, an army officer. Twitter couldn’t help but applaud Tejasswi’s acting, particularly in the scene where she plays a dubbing artist and delivers powerful lines. Check out some of the reactions below:Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Simba Nagpal Talks Romance, Relationships And Love At First Site | Exclusive

Well performed @itsmetejasswi looks amazing on #Naagin6 Liked her performance and her new screen avatar. Did exceedingly.

well, looking forward to it. TEJASSWI AS NAAGIN PRATHA #TejasswiPrakash @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/HUgAVjl1PJ — #BiggBoss_Tak️ (@BiggBos67661233) February 12, 2022

I loved Teja’s acting and she looked so beautiful!! Her beauty and natural acting lit up the screen each time she came. Her parts were the best part of the first episode. Looking forward to watch the second episode tonight.#TejasswiPrakash #TejaTroops #Naagin6 pic.twitter.com/wAHd60kDLS — Usha Thapa (@UshaTha46036917) February 13, 2022

POV: YoU aRe FaLLiNg For PrAThA

After 2019 finally she is back with a bang!!

From past 3 years fan’s only question to her when are you gonna do a daily soap and wait is over now

Let’s Welcome Pratha !!#Naagin6 #TejasswiPrakash #Tejatroops #Pratha#FinallyNaagin6 #PraRish pic.twitter.com/Y5UFqXr0mC — Yaana’s Version (@Yaanashah13) February 13, 2022

While fans appreciated Tejasswi’s acting, they were quick to notice that the ‘Professor’, who helps Sarvasresth Naagin hunt down the asurs, is ripped from the Netflix show, Money Heist. In fact, the resemblance between the two is obvious and hard to ignore, so much so, thsat several fans edited their images in a collage which soon went viral on Twitter.

While some fans called the character ‘Sasta Professor’, others compiled pictures of them and posted them on Twitter with the hashtag, NaaginXMoneyHeist. The show creator and TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor is known for thinking of ‘out of the box’ ideas which is probably why Naagin almost always tops the TRP charts. Check out some of the reactions below:

Finally ITV got it’s PROFESSOR ✌️

(btw the actor was a good choice for the role though) #naagin6 pic.twitter.com/C1tRPa4wJy — . (@awaraashamx) February 12, 2022

