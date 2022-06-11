Naagin 6, June 11, Written Episode: The episode starts with Pratha aka Tejasswi Nagpal cremated by police as Mehek aka Mahek Chahal watches her pyre from a distance. Inspector Vijay arrives at the crematorium and confesses his mistake. Vijay regrets he couldn’t do anything for Pratha and he too has been cheated by Heena. Mehek goes to the Lord Shiva temple to claim her legacy as the successor to her grandmother and become the Sheshnaagin. Mehek’s maasi (maternal aunt) Urvashi aka Urvashi Dholakia enters the temple as a family witness for the rituals so that Mehek can become Shahsnaagin.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Breaks Silence on Being 'Settled' With Karan Kundrra: 'Even Our Fights...'

Mehek Prays to Sheshnaag!

Urvashi recalls how she was thrown out of the palace by Mehek’s nani as she tried to betray Mehek’s mother and marry her father. Urvashi looses all her powers due to the curse from her own mother Sheshnaagin. Mehek remembers how Urvashi influenced her to stop being Pratha’s shadow and fight for her rights in order to become Sheshnaagin. Mehek prays to Sheshnaag. Sheshnaag and Farishta appear at the temple and start the ritual. As a snake places the naag mani on the Shivling, Sheshnaag offers it to Mehek. Also Read - Naagin 6 June 4, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Gives up Her Powers, Rehan Murders Samaira, Rishabh Betrays Pratha

Lord Shiva Rejects Mehek as Sheshnaagin

Mehek watches the mani getting immersed inside the Shivling as a hailstorm and earthquake strikes the temple. Sheshnaag tells Mehek she has been rejected and hence, cannot become Sheshnaagin. Farishta looks into the Sheshnaag book and tells Mehek she can become Sheshnaagin after one year. Mehek asks if she is unable to become Sheshnaagin will Pratha come back to life. Farishta tells her only time will decide.

Mehek Gets Attacked by Pratha

Mehek walks into her room as the electricity goes off and Pratha appears. Mehek gets frightened, suddenly Pratha stabs her on the back. Mehek wakes up only to realize it was a nightmare. The next morning Mehek meets inspector Vijay at her house as she comes downstairs. Inspector Vijay curses her that she will get the taste of her own medicine someday when Karma will hit her back. Mehek tells the servant to remove all photographs of Pratha and Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal as husband wife from the house. Somewhere at a jungle, Pratha in her prisoner sari comes out of the earth as Lord Shiva performs Tandav Nritya.

In the upcoming episode Jwala in a secret hideout asks Pratha to wake up from sleep and seek revenge. Mehek can be seen declaring she got the fruits of her prayers. Pratha says in front of Lord Shiva that she will bounce back as a powerful Sheshnaagin.

