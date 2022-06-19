Naagin 6, June 19, Written Episode: The episode starts with Mehek aka Mahek Chahal and Rishabh Gujral aka Simba Nagpal going to Uttarakhand for Rishabh’s business meet. Mehek learns from the car radio that Yeti has entered India’s border and is now heading towards Uttarakhand. Mehek panics and asks Rishabh to turn the car. Rishabh tells Mehek that she is unnecessarily worrying as the media has a habit of spreading fake news. He mentions to her that as per news reports army would be called to deal with the giant beast.Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Fans Want Them to Get Married, Netizens Trend Jugjugg Jeeyo TejRan

Check out this video from Naagin 6 shared by Colors on their Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read - Naagin 6, June 18, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Vs Yeti, Urvashi Plans to Destroy India

Mehek is Scared of Yeti

Mehek gets flashbacks of Farishta aka Arijit Taneja telling her that the Yeti is only coming to India to fight Sheshnaagin. Mehek and Rishabh reach their destination. Mehek gets to know that Rishabh’s client is none other than her business partner Rajesh Pratap Singh mentioned by her aunt Urvashi aka Urvashi Dholakia. Mehek and Rishabh after entering Rajesh’s house are informed by the staff that Rajesh had to leave half an hour ago for a very important meeting at Bombay. The staff insists Rishabh to stay at Rajesh’s house for the night due to the threat of Yeti. Rishabh tells Mehek he isn’t scared of Yeti but it is unsafe to travel at night so he’ll stay. Also Read - Karan Kundrra Hits Back at Trolls Criticising His PDA With Tejasswi Prakash: 'Some Frustrated Soul'

Yeti Attacks Mehek

Mehek gets nightmare where Yeti has arrived at Rajesh’s cottage and attacks her. Mehek wakes up only to realize Yeti has actually come to the house. Mehek runs for her life but is stopped by Yeti. Mehek transforms into a snake and tries to kill Yeti but is overpowered by him. Yeti beats her up and is about to crush her within his palm as Mehek says ‘I’m not Sheshnaagin,’ three times. Farishta had told Pratha that if Mehek says it three times then she can get back her powers. Mehek’s Nag Mani falls and Yeti spares her realizing that she is not Sheshnaagin. Mehek then puts the Nag Mani back inside her navel.

Pratha Becomes Sheshnaagin Again

Yeti is stopped by Pratha at the snowy mountains. Pratha tells him she is knows he is none other than Farishta himself. Pratha recalls how she picked the original Nag Mani while Mehek was being crushed by Yeti. Farishta as Yeti then turns away as Pratha is determined to get her vengeance. The corrupt lady inspector who conspired to kill Pratha’s baby is harassing a poor woman who is struggling for her little daughter’s treatment. Pratha helps the lady and gives her money to get her daughter treated. Pratha then confronts the lady cop and transforms into Sheshnaagin. Pratha uses her powers and burns up the lady cop inside her police jeep.

Sheshnaagin saves Jwala From Goons!

Pratha goes back to Nagmahal and prays to Lord Shiva to show her the face of those who murdered her baby. Pratha sees Rishabh, Rehan and his siblings and Mehek. Pratha pledges in front of Lord Shiva idol to seek revenge from evil doers and punish them. Mehek gets to know from Urvashi that Zhang is after their lives as the plot he wanted to acquire for his drugs couldn’t be bought. Urvashi taunts Mehek that her Sheshnaagin powers are useless. The next morning Chanda aka Sneha Raikar remembers Pratha on her birthday. At the secret hideout Jwala and other women are planning Pratha’s birthday celebrations when the younger girl along with Jwala and other women are attacked by drunk goons. Pratha arrives and transforms into Sheshnaagin.

In the upcoming episode a man with long hair is revealed from the secret room Urvashi had locked up. Pratha is seen in a new modern avatar wearing a red gown as she comes back to punish her enemies.



For more updates on Naagin 6, check out this space at India.com.