Naagin 6 June 4, Written Episode: The episode starts with Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash confessing to Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal that she is Sheshnaagin. Rishabh accuses Pratha of betraying her and tries to snatch her Mangalsutra. Pratha wakes up screaming as she realizes it was a bad dream. Rishabh consoles her and promises to be with her always. Pratha decides to give up her powers and transform into a normal human being from Sheshnaagin. Mehek aka Mahek Chahal warns Pratha of the dangerous consequences. But Pratha tells Mehek that for her now Rishabh’s love is what matters the most.Also Read - Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash to Host Bigg Boss OTT Season 2? Here’s What We Know

Pratha Meets Farishta Again

Pratha reaches the cave and meets Farishta who had given her the Sheshnaagin book. When he learns about Pratha’s intentions, Farishta warns Sheshnaagin that she is repeating the same that happened decades ago. Farishta reminds Pratha how her maternal grandmother was murdered by Seema aka Sudha Chandran’s mother Tara. Pratha tells him she has made up her mind to live the life of a normal girl who wants to live the rest of her life with her beloved. Farishta asks Pratha to meet her at Raktanchal mountain. Also Read - Karan Kundrra Gets Surprise From Tejasswi Prakash, Hugs And Kisses Her in Front of Paps - Watch PDA

Pratha Gives up Sheshnaagin Powers

Pratha braves hailstorms and rocky path to reach Raktanchal. Farishta tells her to meet him at the temple where the process of her transformation shall began. Pratha learns that she must go through the rituals in order to give up all her powers that were bestowed upon her by Lord Shiva. Pratha goes through extreme pain as she has to endure snake bites in order to release all the poison inside her body. Pratha faints and then wakes up dressed in a sari as a normal woman. On her way back when Pratha buys gifts for Rishabh she gets a call from Mehek.

Rehan Stabs Samaira

Mehek tells Pratha that Rehan and his friends have taken Samaira and now they are after her. Mehek pleads Pratha to save her. Pratha tries to transform into Sheshnagin but remembers she has lost all her powers. When Pratha arrives to save Mehek she sees Samaira lying on ground with a knife stabbed on her stomach. Rehan and his friends attempt to rape Samaira. Pratha feels helplesss as she has lost her powers. Pratha prays to Lord Shiva and sees a rod lying on the ground. She hits Rehan and frinds with the rod but gets stopped by Rishabh. Rishabh at first shouts at Rehan but then joins him and his friends and tries to force himself on Samaira.

Pratha Fights Rehan And Rishabh

Pratha picks up the dagger with which Samaira was stabbed. She atatcks evryone woth the dagger and runs away with Mehek. As the two try to escape Mehek stabs Pratha on her spinal cord where her Mani (jewel) was in-store. Pratha recalls the only way to weaken and killer her would be to destroy the Mani. As police arrives at the scene Rishabh, Rehan and his friends flee away. Mehek tells the police that Pratha killed Samaira. Pratha gets arrested and is locked up in police custody.

Rishabh Betrays Pratha

Mehek comes to meet Pratha at police station. When Pratha asks her why did she betray her, Mehek tells her that she always hated her since childhood. Mehek tells Pratha that the latter always came in her way of becoming a Sheshnaagin. When Pratha asks Mehek why did Rishabh also betray her, the latter doesn’t reveal anything. In the courtroom Rishabh is called in the witness box. Rishabh lies that he saw the dagger in Pratha’s hands when Samaira was lying dead.



In the upcoming episode, the court sentences capital punishment for Pratha. Pratha is seen confessiong in front of Lord Shiva’s idol that she accepts whatever is God’s will.

