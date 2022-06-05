Naagin 6, June 5, Written Episode: The episode opens up with Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash being sentenced to jail imprisonment as Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal gives false statement against her. A distraught and shattered Pratha goes to the jail with a heavy heart. At the jail, a eunuch named Jwala, who’s a gang leader of the inmates physically assaults and humiliates Pratha. When an old lady tries to give food to Pratha, Jwala and other female inmates beat her up. As Pratha comes to the lady’s rescue, all the women inmates try to snatch her Mangalsutra (wedding necklace). Pratha at last faints and wakes up at the hospital where she learns she is pregnant.Also Read - Naagin 6 June 4, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Gives up Her Powers, Rehan Murders Samaira, Rishabh Betrays Pratha

Pratha Watches Rishabh Cheating on Her

Pratha tries to call Rishabh from the doctor's mobile phone but his phone is switched off. On her way back to her cell, Pratha escapes from jail to reach Rishabh's house. As Pratha feels excited to tell Rishabh that he is going to be a father soon, she sees him with Mehek aka Mahek Chahal in his bedroom. Pratha is shocked and heartbroken to see Mahek and Rishabh's love making session. Pratha runs away from the place. As Mehek senses someone getting out of the bedroom she transforms into Naagin and goes outside her house. Her father confronts her and gets angry at her for betraying Pratha. Mehek and her father battle as in their snake form. Mehek kills her father and comes back into her human form.

Pratha Beats up Jwala

Pratha reaches the jail to see the old lady again getting beaten up by Jwala and her gang. Pratha tells herself that she is a mother now and even Lord Shiva protects a mother. Pratha picks up a stick and single handedly beats up the Jwala and her gang. Other women inmates at the jail start loving Pratha. When the Jwala tries to stab Pratha from the back, a woman inmate stops her and says nobody can harm Pratha now. Pratha sees a newspaper cutting where she learns Rishabh is marrying Mehek. Pratha suddenly gets labour pain and is rushed to hospital. Pratha loses consciousness after delivering the baby. When Pratha comes back to her senses the doctors tell her they couldn’t save the baby.

Pratha is later told that her plea has been rejected. She says now that she has lost a reason to live death doesn’t bothers her. The jail inmates bid a tearful goodbye to Pratha on the day of her hanging.



In the next episode Pratha is getting hanged. Mehek goes to the Lord Shiva temple to become Sheshnaagin, but is told that she cannot be Sheshnaagin. Mehek learns that if she does not qualify for Sheshnaagin within an year, Pratha will become alive again.

For more updates on Naagin 6, check out this space at India.com.