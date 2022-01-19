Naagin 6: After the new promo of Naagin 6 was released by the channel where the show makers showed how naagin will help the people of country who are badly effected with virus. The lead actor, who will play naagin was shown without the face and fans have been guessing since then that the actor is Mahira Sharma, Ridhima Pandit or may be Rubina Dilaik.Also Read - Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor Seeks Suggestions About Next Icchadhari-Naagin, Fans Plead For Rubina Dilaik

Most of the fans of the TV series have guessed Mahira Sharma because when Ekta Kapoor had come in the Bigg Boss 15, she had hinted at the new season of Naagin and told Salman Khan the new face’s name has initial ‘M’. In fact, a source close to the development informed us that Mahira Sharma might possibly be TV’s newest Naagin. Mahira Sharma participated in Bigg Boss 13. Also Read - Umar Riaz's Ex-Girlfriend Sonal Vengurlekar In Talks For Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6?

One can’t expect to be Mouni Roy as she was the first Naagin of the show and now Ekta is looking for a new face. Also Read - Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma Spotted Taking a Joyride in Dubai Streets, Fans Calls Them ‘Cutest of All’

A few days ago, Ekta Kapoor left fans excited with a teaser where she asked everyone to suggest a face for naagin in Naagin 6. “NOT YET CAST FOR #NAGIN6! Asking all u guys for ur suggestions! Just recovered from COVID but amidst bad muscle spasm n stomach infection heard some names who r ‘ confirmed ‘! Arey bhai/behn no names r even approached or approved! Ur suggestions guys!” Ekta Kapoor wrote.

What do you think will Mahira Sharma do justice as Naagin in the the sixth season?