Naagin 6 Sunday episode, March 6 written update: The episode starts with bride Pratha's face covered with a dupatta as she doesn't want anyone get to know about her shedding skin as she is Shesh Naagin. Urvashi wants to know the reason behind Pratha's ghoonghat and tries to see her face. She plans to keep a big fan in front of Pratha so that the ghoonghat comes off. But, Pratha's sister Hina plans something big.

Hina saves Pratha with her Naagin powers

Hina turns Naagin, opens her mouth and brings storm and Pratha's dupatta comes off. However, nobody can see Pratha's face as everyone tries to get rid of storm while closing their eyes. Meanwhile, Pratha keeps her ghoonghat back on her head. Hina says she is there to protect Pratha whenever it is possible. Then, Rishabh and Ritesh finally sit on their mandap seats. When pandiji asks Pratha to give her hand to his father, she was numb, Urvashi pushes Pratha and she starts the rituals. Seema asks Urvashi what did she actually do? To which she said there are two weddings and the time is running'.

Pratha, for the moment, thinks that 'Desh drohiyon ko apna desh nai dungi, meri jaan se bada mera Hindustan hain, is desh se saare asur hatadungi' (I will not give my country to the terrorists and I will save India from them. There is nothing more important than my country and I will remove all Asurs from here).

Then, Panditji asks Pratha to take her ghoonghat for sindoor rasam. Urvashi, in no time, comes forward to take this opportunity to pick her ghoonghat. Pratha chants om namashivaye, om namah shivaya several times, and suddenly an energy comes within her and Pratha gets fine and her naagin skin disappears quickly. Then the groom puts sindoor on Pratha’s forehead.

Rishab marries Pratha purposely!

As soon as Reem asks Rishab to get up for Varmala exchange ceremony, he faints. The family members are in shock to see that it was Ritesh not Rishab who was sitting with Reem. So, it means Partha is married to Rishab. Angry Urvashi starts hauling on the family and Seema. Before the wedding took place, Rishab gave Ritesh a juice and had added something in it and he purposely married Pratha as he didn’t want Ritesh to suffer in the end. He wants to find truth of Pratha and save the country.

Ritesh and Rishabh fight over Pratha

Ritesh fights with Rishab as he betrays him. Ritesh hauls on him and everyone in the family blames Pratha for this, they call her as ‘bura saya’. Urvashi tries to take out mangalsutra from Pratha’s neck, but Rishabh comes and says ‘meri wife ko kuch mat karo’. He then accepts in front of the family that he loves Pratha. ‘I was insecure and jealous to see Ritesh and Pratha together’, says Rishabh.

Rishabh says ‘my wife’ to Pratha and completes the sentence with ‘I love her’. Ritesh wants to kill Rishabh but Pratha saves him from agni (fire). Rishabh confesses his love for Pratha and says ‘I don’t like anyone seeing her and then I realised that it’s love. I like her face’. Rishabh’s sisters tease their Bhabhi for their first night.

In the upcoming episode, we see Pratha shows her Shesh Naagin avatar in front of the entire family as she wants to save Reem from committing suicide. What will happen next? Will the family accept a Naagin bahu? Will Pratha take revenge from Asur? Watch this space for the update on the Saturday, March 12 episode of Naagin 6!