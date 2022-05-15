Naagin 6, May 15, Written Episode: Rainaksh aka Zeeshan Khan asks Chanda to take him to the Amrit Kalash. As both arrive at the forest where Tara had killed Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash’s Nani Sheshnagin. When Maha Asur aka Sudha Chandran calls Nevla to get the Amrit Kalash, the latter shouts at her. Pratha again calls Rainaksh and tells him to preserve the Amrit Kalash as it is important for India’s safety from Asuras. It is later revealed that Pratha’s Dad had trapped Rainaksh into a mouse trap and Mehek (Mahek Chahal) disguised as Rainaksh to get the Amrit Kalash. Check out this clip from Naagin 6:Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Says 'Karan Kundrra Hasn't Asked For Marriage', TejRan Fans Say 'Haaye Shaadi Toh Hogyi Dimag Mein' - Watch

Rainaksh Calls Bannu!

While being trapped inside the mouse trap Rainaksh calls Bannu for help. Mehek takes Chanda to the temple where Pratha also arrives. Pratha tells Chanda not to worry about Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal. Chanda says she has got a daughter-in-law by Lord Shiva’s blessings. Pratha leaves Chanda and asks Mehek to take care of her. While leaving the temple Sheshnagin creates a Naag Rekha. She tells Mehek to not let Chanda go beyond the temple premises. Also Read - Naagin 6, May 14, Written Episode: Maha Asur And Nevla Plan to Poison Amrit Kalash as Pratha Feels Helpless!

Bannu Saves Nevla!

A tribal man appears from the jungle and attacks Pratha’s father. He sets Rainaksh free as the two engage in a brawl. Meanwhile, Seema manipulates Rehan and Rishabh’s other siblings against Pratha. Rehan again assaults Samaira in his bedroom while Pratha overhears. After she calls the police Samaira denies Pratha’s allegations against Rehan. Rainaksh cannot enter Nag Rekha as he reaches the temple. He decides to enter the temple to get Chanda and Amrit Kalash. Chanda is murmuring Bannu’s name while sleeping. Mehek asks her about Bannu. Chanda tells he is the one who destroyed everything.

Nevla Kidnaps Chanda!

Rehan and Rishabh are travelling to Surat by bus. Rehan gives juice to Rishabh that makes him fall asleep. Rainaksh creates Rishabh’s voice to call Chanda. Chanda crosses the Nag Rekha while Mehek isn’t around. Samaira tries to escape from the house while Rehan catches her and starts beating her up again. Chanda is caught in Rainaksh’s trap. Nevla makes her unconscious and takes her with him.

Samaira tells everyone including Pratha that Rehan hits her daily. Nobody believes her as Rehan has gone to Surat with Rishabh. When Rehan returns with Rishabh everyone including him defend Rehan. Pratha already called up the police who take Rehan in custody. Rishabh warns Pratha if she is proven wrong, he will leave her forever.