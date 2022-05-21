Naagin 6, May 21, Written Episode: As Rainaksh aka Zeeshan Khan tries to take Chanda Mehek (Mahek Chahal) fights him but Nevla overpowers her. Seema (Sudha Chandran) tells Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) that Nevla now has Chanda with him. Pratha battles Rainaksh and kills him with Lord Shiva’s trident. She then goes back home and tells Maha Asur she has killed Rainaksh. Seema gets disturbed and upset when she comes to know that Nevla has died. Check out his video from Naagin 6:Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Step Out For Romantic Dinner Date, Former Asks, 'Uchall Kya Rai Hai?' - Watch Cute Video!

Maha Asur is The Mother of Nevla!

Seema asks Banu to help her out. Banu casts spell and brings Rainaksh back to life. Nevla calls Seema his mother. Maha Asur says Rainaksh is her real son. Seema pledges to take revenge from SheshNaagin. Pratha tells Samaira not to give up and raise her voice against domestic violence. She tells her either change the world or let it change you. Inspector Vijay tells Rehan to write his statement as his own family members are witnesses. Rehan speaks absurd about Hina Khanna aka Mahek Chahal. Inspector slaps him again and starts beating him up. Rishabh (Simba Nagpal) interrupts them. Rehan manipulates Rishabh and tells him Inspector Vijay is Hina Khanna’s lover and Pratha wants to throw him out of the house to get all the property. Also Read - Karan Kundrra Reacts to Wedding Plans With Tejasswi Prakash: 'Har Interview Mein Mere Upar Phenk Deti Hai'

Pratha Confronts Rishabh!

Rishabh accuses Mehek of being close to Vijay and plotting against Rehan. Rishabh tells Mehek to get out of this house. Pratha confronts Rishabh Mehek won’t go anywhere and she also has equal rights in making decisions as his wife. Rishabh blames Pratha for destroying his house and creating havoc in the family. Pratha questions Rishabh would he react the same way if his sister would go through the same. Seema says Rehan can do nothing wrong. Rishabh’s sisters come forward in support of Pratha and Samaira.

Pratha on Her Mission to Expose Rehan

Rehan returns from lock up and he discusses with his brothers that Rishabh will soon throw Pratha from the house. Pratha tells Mehek she will expose Rehan when he will go to his friends’ bash today. As Pratha is about to leave her leg gets hurt by table. Rishabh applies her bandage and asks why is she supporting Samaira. Pratha says I am standing by the truth. Rishabh questions her even if it means going against his family. Pratha replies “I can go against even my family if I have to stand up for righteousness.” Rehan parties with his freinds while he takes an unknown girl to his room as she agrees to have a drink with him. As Rishabh falls asleep, Pratha transforms into Sheshnaagin, determined to expose Rehan.

In the upcoming episode Rishabh asks Pratha to leave his house. Maha Asur tells Pratha she will kill Rishabh in her absence. Seema gives Rishabh milk to drink. Pratha, Mehek and Chanda stand in front of the Shivling as Pratha prays to Lord Shiva for guidance. Pratha tells Mehek that out of seven Lokas, Amrit Kalash is in Paatal Lok. Sheshnaagin decides to will seek boon from Lord Shiva and ask for the seventh Lok, that is Paatal Lok.

