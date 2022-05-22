Naagin 6, May 22, Written Episode: Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash arrives at the party and records Rehan forcing himself on the mystery girl whom he met at the bar. As Rehan tries to molest the girl, Pratha transforms into Naagin and thrashes Rehan on the floor while the girl runs away. In the flashback Pratha had asked the girl to do as she is asked to. Later Pratha arrives at the house and shows the video clip to Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal and other family members. Rishabh slaps Rehan and taunts him for his reluctance and insensitivity while his mother is struggling with her life. When Pratha brings the girl as a witness, the latter blames Pratha for bribing her to falsely accuse Rehan. Rishabh asks Pratha to leave his house. Check out this video from Naagin 6:Also Read - Karan Kundrra Plants a Kiss on Tejasswi Prakash’s Cheek in Latest Pictures, Emotional TejRan Fans Say, 'Found Hope in Sunny And Laddoo' - See Instagram Post!

Maha Asur Plots to Kill Rishabh!

A heartbroken Pratha sits by a tea stall when the mystery girl reaches out to her. She tells Pratha that Rehan has been blackmailing her family to show her objectionable videos and defame her. Pratha pledges to punish Rehan so that nobody dares to mistreat and exploit women in future. Nevla aka Zeeshan Khan arrives at Rishabh’s house and tells him Pratha has hidden his mother Chanda inside the temple. Rainaksh shows his bruises to Rishabh as Seema accuses Pratha of assaulting Rainaksh. When Rishabh is gone, Nevla tells Seema as soon as Rishabh comes out of temple he will know the truth. Maha Asur tells him she will kill Rishabh. Chanda tells Pratha her mother had hidden the Amrit Kalash in India’s navel. Pratha says the Kalash seems to be hidden in the Ujjain Shiva temple itself. Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Step Out For Romantic Dinner Date, Former Asks, 'Uchall Kya Rai Hai?' - Watch Cute Video!

Seema Gives Poisoned Milk to Rishabh

Seema aka Sudha Chandran tells Rishabh first Pratha tried to manipulate her husband and then targeted Rehan. Rishabh promises Seema once he brings back Chanda, he will leave Pratha forever. Seema gives poisoned milk to Rishabh. Maha Asur convinces Rishabh to take her along with him to find out Chanda. As Pratha, Mehek (Mahek Chahal) and Chanda pray to Lord Shiva inside the temple the spot of entrance to Paatal Lok is revealed. Mehek tells Pratha it is impossible to reach Paatal Lok. Pratha remembers her mother once said it is important to do Tandav to impress Lord Shiva. Mehek warns her this could create hailstorm and earthquake on earth. Pratha says she will do the Tandav to seek Lord Shiva’s boon

Sheshnaagin Performs Tandav

As Rishabh drives Seema and Nevla to the temple he starts feeling dizziness. Seema consoles him and says she can understand his heartbreak and feelings for Pratha. Sheshnaagin performs Tandav for Lord Shiva that causes earthquake, hailstorm and heavy rainfall. The way to Paatal Lok is revealed as Pratha finishes her tandav. Mehek tells Pratha to get into the hole and come back with the Amrit Kalash as she doesn’t have much time. Mehek warns her if Pratha doesn’t return timely, she could be trapped in Paatal Lok forever.

In the upcoming episode Banu reveals himself to Pratha, Mehek, Chanda and Rishabh. Rishabh gets unconscious due to the effect of poison and falls on Chanda’s lap. Maha Asur tells Sheshnaagin to give her Amrit Kalash back if she wants to see Rishabh alive. Maha Aur, Nevla and Bannu are seen poisoning the river water. Seema tells Banu and Nevla, it’s time to destroy India.

