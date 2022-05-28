Naagin 6, May 28, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin comes back with Amrit Kalash. Pratha tells Mehek aka Mahek Chahal that Lord Shiva will protect India from Maha Asur’s threat. Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal arrives with Rainaksh aka Zeeshan Khan and Seema aka Sudha Chandran at the temple. Rishabh finds Chanda in a fainted position, he accuses Pratha of bringing Chanda in such condition to the temple. Pratha tells rishabh Seema is not her real mother. Rishabh warns Pratha and asks her to not blame Seema. As Chanda comes back to her sense, Nevla tries to stop her. When Nevla and Seema try to take Chanda away, Pratha stops them. Seema gets enraged and points a knife at Chanda. Seema confesses that Chanda is Rishabh’s real mother. As Seema starts torturing Chadna and slaps him Rishabh starts vomiting blood. Seema tells everyone she had given poisoned milk to Rishabh. As Rishabh starts getting unconscious he feels shocked to know Seema’s reality.Also Read - Karan Kundrra Gets Surprise From Tejasswi Prakash, Hugs And Kisses Her in Front of Paps - Watch PDA

Sheshnaagin Gives Amrit Kalash to Seema

Seema tells Pratha, if she wants Rishabh alive, she should return the Amrit Kalash. Rishabh tells Pratha not to give the Amrit Kalash to Seema and never let anyone destroy the country. As Rishabh faints, Sheshnaagin decides to kill Maha Asur and Nevla but suddenly Bannu appears. Bannu reveals that he is Seema’s real husband. Pratha finally gives up and hands over the Kalash to Maha Asur in exchange of the herb to save Rishabh’s life. When Seema, Rainaksh and Bannu poison the river water in order to destroy India with pandemic. Also Read - Karan Kundrra Plants a Kiss on Tejasswi Prakash’s Cheek in Latest Pictures, Emotional TejRan Fans Say, 'Found Hope in Sunny And Laddoo' - See Instagram Post!

Sheshnaagin Kills Bannu

Later, Maha Asur realizes that the river water hasn’t been contaminated with poison. Pratha tells her that she changed the poison with Amrit. Seema tells Pratha that the herb she gave for Rishabh was poisonous. Pratha tells her that she didn’t need the herb as she is Sheshnaagin and she herself consumed the poison from Rishabh’s body. Pratha and Mehek battle Bannu and Nevla. Pratha defeats Nevla and kills Bannu. Seema runs away from the scene

Rishabh Reunites With His Parents

Pratha brings Chanda and Rishabh home. Rehan questions Rishabh for reuniting with Pratha and asks him to throw her out of the house. Rishabh slaps Rehan and tells everyone in the family not today anything against Pratha. Rishabh calls Samaira and tells her she need not worry about he safety. He gets Rehan arrested and tells Samaira he will take care of her like his won sister. Rishabh apologizes to his father for not believing in him. Rishabh’s dad apologizes to Chanda. Rishabh then declares that nobody in the house should mention Seema again.

In the upcoming episode Pratha confesses to Rishabh that she is Shashnaagin.