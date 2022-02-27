The fifth episode of Naagin 6 received overwhelmingly positive reviews on Twitter. The episode was full of unexpected twists and turns, which were loved by the viewers. In the fifth episode, Ritesh Gujral takes a stand for Pratha and breaks his engagement with Riya. Seeing Ritesh stand up for Pratha, fans couldn’t help but laud him for protecting her and also started shipping the two. In no time, fans started trending #PraTesh on Twitter. Check out some of the reactions below:Also Read - Naagin 6 Episode 5 Written Update: Ritesh Stands Up For Pratha, Breaks Engagement With Riya

Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 Reigns On Top Of TRP Charts, Ekta Kapoor Thanks Fans

Also Read - Naagin 6 Episode 4 Written Update: Rishabh Refuses To Get Married, Sarvasresth Naagin Attacks Him

Thank u ritesh — TEJA TROOP BB15 (@asimhima) February 26, 2022

Last week, Rishabh Gujral and Pratha’s sizzling chemistry had sent Twitterverse into a tizzy – so much so, that Pratha and Rishabh’s fans started trending #PraRish on Twitter. That’s not all – several Naagin 6 fans also lauded Tejasswi Prakash’s acting. “#TejasswiPrakash as #Pratha always kills us with her innocence and cuteness…excited to see her fierce side too,” wrote a fan. Check out the reactions below:

Tejasswi Prakash Is A Versatile & Stylish Actress; Swaragini, KKK 10, Naagin 6 & Other Shows Are Proof RULA DETI HAI POSTER OUT — Troop Ivy✨ (@IvyMukhopadhyay) February 26, 2022

Today’s episode had some unexpected twists. Loved how Ritesh was defending Pratha.

And #SudhaChandran mam…She never ever fails to impress us.#TejasswiPrakash as #Pratha always kills us with her innocence and cuteness…excited to see her fierce side too.#Naagin6 — Shivani (@Shiii_vaniii) February 26, 2022

To be honest, riteish is far better than Rishabh (Simba nagpal) in both chemistry and acting vise. I wanted her couple with him in future and today episode was just awesome.#Naagin6#TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/xMzhsFghAj — The Khabri (@Noumann69048724) February 26, 2022

#Naagin6 Episode 5 Review :#TejasswiPrakash As #Pratha Was So Brilliant ♡ Her Acting Skills , Expressions, Body Language everything was on Point Simba & Maheck Did Great ! #SudhaChandran was Amazing As usual !! Rating : 4.9/5

Drop Your Ratings in Comments ! #TejaTroops pic.twitter.com/U6M6YPsXWa — Rahul (@JaYaarYahanSe) February 26, 2022

Who do you love more – #PraTesh or #PraRish? Sound off in the comments below.