The fifth episode of Naagin 6 received overwhelmingly positive reviews on Twitter. The episode was full of unexpected twists and turns, which were loved by the viewers. In the fifth episode, Ritesh Gujral takes a stand for Pratha and breaks his engagement with Riya. Seeing Ritesh stand up for Pratha, fans couldn’t help but laud him for protecting her and also started shipping the two. In no time, fans started trending #PraTesh on Twitter. Check out some of the reactions below:Also Read - Naagin 6 Episode 5 Written Update: Ritesh Stands Up For Pratha, Breaks Engagement With Riya
Last week, Rishabh Gujral and Pratha’s sizzling chemistry had sent Twitterverse into a tizzy – so much so, that Pratha and Rishabh’s fans started trending #PraRish on Twitter. That’s not all – several Naagin 6 fans also lauded Tejasswi Prakash’s acting. “#TejasswiPrakash as #Pratha always kills us with her innocence and cuteness…excited to see her fierce side too,” wrote a fan. Check out the reactions below:
Who do you love more – #PraTesh or #PraRish? Sound off in the comments below.