Naagin 6, September 11, Written Episode: In today's episode Prarthna aka Tejasswi Prakash and Jeet survive the locust attack but Jeet is convinced that the attack is something bigger and man-made. Rudra aka Pratik Sehajpal comes at Anmol aka Amandeep Sidhu's birthday party and is shocked to see Pratha. He complements her beauty. Anmol is scared by a nightmare and tells Pratha about it. Professor Jeet is suspicious that Prarthna is a Naagin and Pratha's biological daughter. Rajesh Pratap Singh aka Vishal Solanki's aunt and Tara aka Sudha Chandran are planning something dangerous. Pratha is worried that Anmol might turn into a Sheshnaagin. Takshak makes a revelation about Pratha's daughter.

In the previous episode, Pratha and Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal are excited about their daughter Anmol aka Amandeep Sidhu's 21st birthday. Pratha teases Rishabh for being a possessive father. It is revealed that Professor Jeet's daughter Prarthna, who is actually Pratha and Rishabh's biological daughter, is Pratha's lookalike. Prarthna saves a boy from Cobra as the latter bows down to Prarthna and goes away. Prarthna lives with his father Professor Jeet and aspires to be a journalist. Farishta meets Pratha and tells her that on her 21st birthday, her daughter will become a Sheshnaagin like her. Pratha tells him she would never let it happen. Professor Jeet discovers a possible enemy attack on India. Jeet and Prarthna are walking at the street as they witness a locust attack on everyone. Suddenly, a boy falls on the road. Both Prarthna and an unknown man rush to save the boy.

PRARTHNA SAVES HER FATHER FROM LOCUST ATTACK

Prarthna saves the kid by stopping the car moving towards him with a single hand. She is amazed by her own strength. The stranger who holds the boy looks at Prarthna and is attracted towards her. Prarthna rushes towards professor Jeet and removes the locusts with her hands. The locusts disappear suddenly and Jeet asks Prarthna if she is ok. She tells him that she is fine. The man who saved the kids gets a call from Pratha and she refers to him as Rudra. She asks him if he is fine as she came to know about the locusts attack through news. A person who was headed to wards a birthday was bitten by a locust and gets a heart attack. People rush him to the hospital. A man hiding at a dark room learns from a person that his job has been done referring to the attack. Professor Jeet realizes the attack could be an enemy plan to create panic in the country.

RUDRA IS MESMERIZED LOOKING AT PRARTHNA

Rudra gets a call from Anmol who gets angry at him for being late. He tells her he is arriving soon. As Anmol praises about Rudra to her friends he stops his car at traffic signal to buy a magazine from a kid. He gives him an extra money and tells him just like himself in the magazine one day the kid will also become popular and achieve greater heights. While Anmol is expressing about her love for Rudra to her friends, Rudra is thinking about Prarthna whom he could see properly due to the locusts attack. He is surprised on how he is attracted to her even though he doesn’t even look at women otherwise.

TARA HAS A WICKED PLAN

Prarthna is shocked to find out her skin being affected by moonlight as she starts shedding snake skin. Jeet has figured out tat enemy had attacked the minister but he survived. Now he wonders who else would be the next target. Prarthna knocks at her door and shows him her skin. Professor is shocked and later calls Rajesh Pratap Singh’s aunt and tells her he wants to meet. Rajesh Pratap’s aunt informs Tara aka Sudha Chandran. Tara tells her that on the night of Laal Chaand Pratha’s daughter will become Sheshnaagin and she will be in their control. Tara tells her to tell Jeet that Prarthna is not Naagin, but an ordinary human. Later when Jeet meets Rajesh Pratap’s aunt she tells him that since Prarthna lived with Pratha’s daughter, so she might have been affected by her. She asks him even if she is a Naagin then would he abandon his own daughter. She tells him to not leave Badarpur and stay with his daughter. He tells her he won’t live the city as he has an important work to do. She understand Jeet is still hiding his secret and keeping a track on enemy attacks against India.

TAKSHAK REVEALS ABOUT SHESHNAAGIN’S DAUGHTER

Pratha’s skin turns into snake skin at the moonlight. She hides it from everyone but suddenly Anmol comes under the moonlight. Pratha moves her away telling her that it would be harmful for her skin. Anmol and her friends tell Pratha not to worry as they use moisturizer to take care of their skin. Rudra arrives at Anmol’s birthday and is about to gift her a present as he binds down on his knees. Anmol day dreams that Rudra is proposed her only to realize that he gifted her a wrist watch. As Rudra’s mother tries to beat him for not proposing to Anmol, Pratha saves him. Rudra is shocked to see her resemblance with the girl he saw during locust attack. He tells her about it and complements her beauty. Rishabh taunts him that even before the daughter he is trying to impress future mother-in-law. Anmol sees a nightmare where she sees snakes attacking her at Nagmahal. She explains the same to Pratha. She tells her not to worry and talk to Rudra as he called to ask about her. Takshak tells Farishta that Lord Shiva’s blessings are on Pratha’s daughter for whom she had prayed so that she doesn’t become a Naagin. He tells Farishta that Pratha’s baby whom she carried that day won’t become Naagin. Farishta is puzzles and asks him how is it possible.Ttakshak tells him to wait for the right time.

RUDRA WANTS THE TRUTH ABOUT LOCUST ATTACK

Prarthna walks on the street but is disturbed hearing to the snake charmer’s Cobra flute. She starts converting into Naagin and falls down while her glasses lie on the ground. The snake charmer hypnotizes the snake that was seen few days ago. A journalist captures his video and convinces him to come to his studio. He tells the journalist that his soul purpose is to seek revenge for his mentor who was killed by a Naagin. Prarthna somehow manages to get her spectacles and is shocked on being affected by the snake charmer’s flute. Rudra questions the minister at his news studio about the locust attack. The minister gets angry and throws his mike and leaves the show. Rudra’s colleague tells him not to worry as one of their journalists is bringing a man who would make many revelations on their show. Pratha reaches Naagmahal and recalls her past as a Sheshnaagin during her younger days.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM UPCOMING EPISODE

In the upcoming episode Prarthna drinks milk like a Naagin. Pratha beats up snake charmers as she transforms into Sheshnaagin.

For more updates on Naagin 6, check pout this space at India.com.