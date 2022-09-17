Naagin 6, September 17, Written Episode: In today’s episode Takshak tells Pratha that she cannot control destiny and her daughter will definitely become a Sheshnaagin. Prathna reaches Rudra’s office for journalism job interview where she has a face-off with a nevla (mongoose). Reporter Vivek and the snake charmer try to convince Rudra about Naagin’s existence but he rubbishes their theory. Rishabh expresses his disliking for Rudra and tells Pratha he will never marry Anmol. Pratha is convinced that Rudra will marry Anmol as she says to herself that she will get her daughter settled in life. Pratha and Prathna are almost face-to-face.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Shares Mushy Picture With Beau Karan Kundrra, TejRan Fans Call it 'Eighth Wonder'

Recap:

Prathna saves her father professor Jeet from locust attack. Professor Jeet is convinced that this is an enemy plan against India. Rudra cannot forget about Anmol and is mesmerized by her glimpse. He meets Prathna at Gujral house on Anmol's birthday and is shocked to see her striking resemblance with Prathna. Rajesh Pratap Singh aka Rajesh Solanki's aunt tells Tara that Professor Jeet wants to meet. Tara tells her to tell Jeet that Prathna is not a Naagin. Tara reveals that on the night of Laal Chaand Prathna will become Sheshnaagin and then she will be in their control. Rajesh Pratap'saunt meets Jeet and taunts him that even if she was Pratha's daughter, would he abandon her. He tells her he won't do so and he will not leave Badarpur as he has some important work to do here. Rajesh Pratap's aunt senses that Professor is still active on his patriotic mission to defend India. Takshak reveals to Farishta that Lord Shiva's blessings would be on Pratha's daughter for whom she had prayed to not turn into Sheshnaagin. Rudra is hell-bent to know the truth about the locust attack. Anmol sees a nightmare where she is surrounded by snakes. Pratha tells Anmol not to worry as it was just a bad dream. Pratha reaches Naagmahal and reminisces memories from her past.

TAKSHAK DECLARES PRATHA’S DAUGHTER IS DESTINED TO BE A SHESHNAAGIN

Takshak welcomes Pratha and Naagmahal. He tells her till Sheshnaag doesn't come out of his 100 year vow to serve Lord Vishnu, he will perform his duties. Pratha tells him not to come in Anmol's dream again and asks him to stay away from her daughter. She tells him that Lord Shiva's blessings are with Anmol, so he won't turn into a Naagin. Both get into a heated argument and Pratha declares she won't let her daughter become a Naagin and leaves. Sheshnaagin says it loud that nobody can change what's written in destiny. He says the Naagmahal will witness a new Sheshnaagin very soon. Professor Jeet calls Prathna while she is in the auto and asks him why did she leave home in such bad weather. She tells her father that this is her dream job as the news channel she is applying at only shows the truth. Jeet asks her to take care of herself as she cuts the phone.

PRATHNA KILLS A NEVLA

Prathna gets down of the auto as it starts raining heavily. She gives her umbrella to the kids as Rudra sees her and also gives his umbrella to the children. As Rudra gets inside his office Prathna gets worried for her interview. Suddenly a nevla (mongoose) attacks her and tries to bite her. But Prathna kicks her hard and he dies on spot. Reporter Vivek arrives to the scene along with the snake charmer. Vivek tells Prathna that the nevla attacked her as if she was his enemy. Prathna tells him that she hasn’t killed any animal before but she didn’t realize what happened just now. As Prathna goes ahead, the snake charmer tells Vivek that she is a Naagin. Vivek’s superior arrives there and mocks the snake charmer’s theory. However, Vivek convinces his senior that this will make a good TRP story.

RISHABH EXPRESSES HIS DISLIKING FOR RUDRA

As Prathna sits with other candidates for interview, they learn that the interview won’t happen as Boss is busy with something very important. An applicant gets worried that now how will she arrange for her mother’s operation. Prathna sympathizes with her and starts shouting in the office while stammering. She accuses the boss for unprofessionalism. Rudra listens to Prathna and comes out of his room. As he sees her face-to-face, he is reminded of Pratha. He tells everyone that the interview will take place. He tells Prathna that he knows someone who is her lookalike. Rudra interviews the snake charmer and rubbishes his claims. He tells Rudra he can prove everything right now by playing his flute. Prathna thinks Rudra is arrogant so she deicides to leave the job interview. She tells the candidate who is worried about her mother that she is the one who deserves the job more than her. Anmol is getting restless as Rudra is not picking up her call. Rishabh tells her that she shouldn’t be worried as Rudra is not suited for her. Pratha tells Anmol that since Rudra is not picking up the phone they will meet him themselves and also talk about her marriage with his parents. Rishabh disagrees but then is forced by Pratha to accompany them.

PRATHA AND PRATHNA SAVE A GIRL’S LIFE

Prathna is stopped at the reception by the office staff as according to the rules she can’t leave the venue till the interview is over. Rishabh, Pratha and Anmol arrive at Rudra’s place adjacent to his office. They are greeted by his mother. Pratha warns Rishabh not to behave like a possessive father. As the snake charmer starts playing his flute Pratha and Prathna starts turning into Naagin but somehow control themselves. Both feel uneasy with the noise. After he stops playing the flute he says he can sense a Naagin inside the building. Rudra looses his cool and gets him thrown away by the guards. He feels insulted and leaves the place as an electric wire gets broken. The girl for whom Prathna was ready to sacrifice her job goes outside to call her mother as the broken electric wire is about to fall on her. Pratha saves her by holding it with a wooden stick. As a rod with electric current is going to fall on her from another side Prathna comes to support by stopping it with another stick. The snake charmer sees both of them and is impressed. Pratha can’t see her face and as the security staff comes, Prathna leaves.

PRATHA AND PRATHNA FINALLY MEET

Rudra arrives and asks Pratha if she is ok. He takes her inside. Rudra meets Prathna and praises her bravery and large-heartedness. He tells her that the interview will happen soon. Prathna calls up her father and says she is staying for the interview. As Rudra arrives inside the cabin with Pratha where Rishabh and Anmol are waiting, Rishabh bullies Rudra and asks him why did he call Anmol at odd hours. Pratha manages to take the situation under control and tells Rudra and his mother that she will meet them tonight for dinner at Gujral house. The snake charmer tells his disciples tht he saw Sheshnaagin and his daughter and now he can earn lot of wealth by controling the Naagin. As Pratha leaves she collides with Prathna and the latter’s file pages scatter. Pratha sees that the pages fell due to the fan. As she moves to switch of the fan, she steps on one of the pages and Prathna’s hand touches her feet. Pratha turns to see Prathna.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM UPCOMING EPISODE

In the upcoming episode, Prathna turns into Naagin as Sapera tries to control her using his flute. She beats up Sapera and his disciples.

For more updates on Naagin 6, check out this space at India.com.