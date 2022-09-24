Naagin 6, September 24, Written Episode: In today’s episode Prathna aka Tejasswi Prakash beats up Mahasapera nd his disciples. Pratha meets her grandmother Naageshwari Devi who tells her about an upcoming threat. Anmol aka Amandeep Sidhu wants to go to New York to get over Rudra aka Pratik Sehajpal. Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal wants to kill Rudra but Pratha calms her down. Rudra and his team decide to cover a charitable event where there might be possibility of a terrorist attack. Prathna realises she can see without glasses and also stops stammering. Professor Jeet is worried if Prathna will also become a Naagin. Tara aka Sudha Chandran. and Rajesh Pratap Singh aka Gaurav Solanki’s aunt have an evil plan.Also Read - Karan Kundrra Clarifies Not Him, Tejasswi Prakash Has Bought House in Goa: 'Not The Middle Ages'

Recap

Rudra is impressed by Prathna’s bravery and gives her internship at his news channel. Professor Jeet calls up Pratha as he needs her help to crack the locust attack mystery. Pratha tells him that she is happy with her family and doesn’t want to get involved in these things anymore. Rudra gets into an argument with Rishabh and Pratha bout the existence of Sheshnaagins. Rishabh tells him that as a journalist he shouldn’t mock people’s faith and beliefs. Rudra calls up Prathna and tells her to interview Mahasapera. Pratha asks Rudra’s parents about Rudra and Anmol’s marriage. Rudra refuses by saying he wants to only focus on his career. Rishabh holds him by the collar but Pratha stops him and asks Rudra’s family to leave. Anmol locks up herself in a room and starts crying. As Prathna reaches the cave where Mahasapera lives Tara meets her and shows her the path. Mahasapera tells Prathna that she is Naagin and stsrts playing is flute to pove himself. Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Get Goofy as They Relish Their Fancy Breakfast in Goa- WATCH TejRan's Viral Video

PRATHNA BECOMES SHESHNAAGIN

The episode starts with Pratha loses balance while stepping down from the stairs and gets a sprain on her leg. Chanda Ma comes to her rescue and gives her support. Prathna finds it unbearable to bear the sound of flute being played by Mahasapera and his disciples. A massive hailstorm and cyclone occurs as Lord Shiva is invoked. Lord Shiva’s energy transcends inside Naagmahal while Prathna loses consciousness. The Sheshnaagin powers enter Prathna and she slowly opens her eyes. Pratha goes to Anmol’s room and sees Laal Chaand light falling on her. Pratha chants Om Namah Shivaay and prays to Lord Shiva to safeguard her family. Prathna transofrms into Sheshnaagin and beats up Mahasapera and his disciples. After beating them she faints. Farishta and Takshak appear and rejoice over the coming of the new Sheshnaagin. Takshak tells Farishta that when the time will come, Prathna will realise the true motive behind her existence. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Doesn’t Want to be Spotted With Karan Kundrra, Here’s Why?

CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO BY COLORS SHARED ON THEIR INSTAGRAM HANDLE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

PRATHNA DOES NOT STAMMER ANYMORE

Professor Jeet is getting restless as Prathna hasn’t returned and he fears that she might turn into a Naagin if she is actually Pratha’s daughter. Prathna wakes up in the morning at Naagmahal and gets worried about her father. She rushes home and tries to sneak into her house as Jeet is asleep. Jeet asks her where she had been. She tells him that because of her nasty boss stopped her late night to complete an assignment. Jeet points out that she didn’t stammer while speaking. In order to hide the reality from her father Prathna pretends to stammer. Jeet then asks her where are her glasses. She takes them out from her purse and tells him that they were dirty so she kept them in purse. In order to show Jeet she wears her spectacles but starts to see blurry images. As she goes inside her room she realises that she can see without glasses. As Pratha comes downstairs in the morning she sees a shadow appearing from light. She sees her grandmother Nageshwari Devi standing in front of her. She tells Pratha that to stop the negative uncertainties a new miracle has happened. Pratha wonders what it is. Prathna goes to the shop and asks for spectacles without any power lens. When the shopkeeper asks her, she says it’s for a friend who is going to act in a movie.

ANMOL PLANS TO GO TO NEW YORK

Anmol is packing her bags to go to New York so that she can get over Rudra. Her friends try to convince her to stay so that they can get her to meet Kartik Aaryan. She tells them she is not interested and has decided to go to New York. Rishabh is enraged and takes out his gun to kill Rudra. Pratha stops him and says it’s good that Rudra said no at the beginning rather than marrying Anmol. She then asks him to break the stairs as because of them her leg got hurt. Rishabh realizes and smiles at her. As Anmol is planning to go to New York Rishabh and Pratha enter and tell her that can be a family vacation. Rishabh tells her after returning from New York vacation she can concentrate on her studies. Pratha then tells Anmol that she has to accompany her to a charitable event where the latter will be showstopper for bridal collection. Anmol first refuses but then decides to go there when her friend tells that Rudra will also be covering the event.

PRATHNA TURNS INTO SHESHNAAGIN AT HER OFFICE

Prathna barges into Rudra’s office and asks him how can he send a girl to such a dangerous place. Rudra tells her that he believes in journalism and has even interviewed Naxals. He tells her that he doesn’t distinguish between man and woman when it comes to journalism. Prathna realises that anyway Rudra won’t offer her a job. She apologises and tells him she won’t repeat the mistake again. Rudra again reminds her that she spoke without stammering. She then pretends to stammer. Rudra tells her that whenever a person gets angry they speak in a flow out of rage. Rudra and his team then start getting prepared to leave for the charity event. He tells his teammates that the event is important to cover as VIPs are chief guests. Rudra suspects that there could be an a possible terrorist attack at the event. As the Mahasapera video is played in office Prathna loses control and starts turning into Naagin. She then stops the video and gets a call from Rudra. He tells he that he has been calling her for so long and waiting for her. Prathna realises Rudra had called her twelve times while the Sapera video was being played. Prathna reaches downstairs as Rudra and others wait for her in the car. Rudra first scolds her for being late, then asks her to get inside the car.

ANMOL HUGS PRATHNA

As Prathna enters the event Anmol sees her and recalls what Rudra had said to her. She remembers how Rudra had described about Pratha’s lookalike. Anmol gets emotional as she gets blurred memories from her childhood when she and Prathna were together as babies. Anmol goes near Prathna and asks her if she could hug her. Anmol hugs her as Prathna is surprised. Rajesh Pratap’s aunt and Tara are also present at the vent and look at Prathna and Anmol. Tara says that these two don’t realise that they are actually sisters. Anmol’ friend come to her and start gossiping about her New York plans. Rudra overhears them and asks Anmol why is she leaving and apologises for rejecting her. Anmol says she doesn’t care as she is the show stopper at the event. As Tara has an evil plan Rudra tells his team to be alert. Rajesh Pratap’s aunt greets Pratha while Tara watches her and says now Pratha’s happiness will soon be gone.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM UPCOMING EPISODE

In the upcoming episode, Prathna learns about the Pooja done by Sheshnaagin at Naagmahal from Takshak. Pratha overhears their conversation as she enters Naagmahal from behind.

For more updates on Naagin 6, check out this space at India.com.