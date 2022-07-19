Tejasswi Prakash in backless dress: Currently seen in Naagin 6, Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular TV actresses of the recent times. Besides her acting prowess, the diva has also impressed fans and critics with her impeccable fashion sense. Recently, Tejasswi also won the award for most stylish TV actress at a popular event. On Monday, the stylish TV diva left her fans jaw-dropped as she was spotted by the paps in a little pink satin dress. Tejasswi left onlookers gasping for a breath the moment she arrived on set in her sizzling avatar.Also Read - Naagin 6, July 17, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Saves Rishabh Again, Zhang Brings Yeti to Destroy India

All eyes were on Tejasswi, the moment she arrived on the set, the diva was heading to her vanity van when paps spotted her and she happily posed for them, check out pics below.

The actress was all glammed up, she was wearing a pair of gold danglers and pointed heels. Soon as these pics and videos of Naagin 6 actress surfaced on social media, it went viral within no-time. Fans are hailing Tejasswi’s bold avatar and some even called her ‘Barbie’.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi recently opened up about the experience of meeting Aamir Khan who graced the finale episode of reality show Dance Deewane Juniors hosted by Karan Kundrra.

In an interview with etimes, she said, “Aamir Khan sir took a lot of interest in knowing us as people. Rather than just an actor who has come on sets to promote his film. This was amazing. A lot of actors visit reality shows, they promote their film and leave but I’ve to say this when Aamir Khan sir came, he took time out to actually stop the shoot and he took us all in a room with us. He sat and spoke with all of us. He asked us where you all are from, where you spent your childhood. He tried to know us as people and how the television industry works. This quality is so rare and I’ve never seen any actor taking so much interest in knowing people.”