Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash's latest look as Disney Princess Jasmine is all over the internet. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following on social media has left her fans drooling over her latest avatar for an upcoming shoot. The actress was clicked by the paps as she stepped out of her vanity van on Tuesday night and grabbed all the attention of the onlookers. Dressed as famous Princess 'Jasmine' Tejasswi looked like a mirror image of the popular Disney character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tejulogy10



The actress obliged paparazzi by posing for them despite of heavy rains before heading for shoot. Check out Tejasswi's viral look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soon as Tejasswi's pics and videos went viral, fans started gushing over the actress' look and TejRan fans even tagged her boyfriend Karan Kundra as Aladdin.

Soon as Tejasswi’s pics and videos went viral, fans started gushing over the actress’ look and TejRan fans even tagged her boyfriend Karan Kundra as Aladdin.

Check out some of the fans reaction below:

Daymmmmm teju looks exactly like Jasmine from Alladin….

Again how can one be hot n cute at the same time

Indeed a queen #TejasswiPrakash #tejatroops pic.twitter.com/gnAoQsvILt — Teju_kattar (@teju_kattar) July 13, 2022

Fairy ‍♀️ tales begin❤️

Princess Jasmine

Sunshine ✨ “The wave ” like a princess @kkundrra Go on a date with our princess Jasmine #TejRan #TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/iqyBr2ngCn — ♡ ♛ (@crazygeminian) July 13, 2022

Woke up to this!❤️✨ Disney, You don’t have this princess #TejasswiPrakash #TejRan pic.twitter.com/cpGpn768hi — Zalak | PHIR AISI BAARISH AAYI HAI ❤️✨ (@tejranxpyaarx) July 13, 2022



On the professional front, Tejasswi has been a part of a number of popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Currently she is seen as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show, Naagin 6.