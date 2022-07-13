Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash‘s latest look as Disney Princess Jasmine is all over the internet. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following on social media has left her fans drooling over her latest avatar for an upcoming shoot. The actress was clicked by the paps as she stepped out of her vanity van on Tuesday night and grabbed all the attention of the onlookers. Dressed as famous Princess ‘Jasmine’ Tejasswi looked like a mirror image of the popular Disney character.Also Read - Karan Kundrra - Tejasswi Prakash Look Hot Together in ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ Song, TejRan Fans Can’t Keep Calm - Watch Teaser
The actress obliged paparazzi by posing for them despite of heavy rains before heading for shoot. Check out Tejasswi’s viral look below: Also Read - Naagin 6, July 10, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Kills Vihaan, Shakti is Obsessed With Pratha
Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Plants a Kiss on Karan Kundrra's Cheek on Naagin 6 Sets, TejRan Fans Say, 'Waiting For Their Honeymoon Video' - WATCH
Soon as Tejasswi’s pics and videos went viral, fans started gushing over the actress’ look and TejRan fans even tagged her boyfriend Karan Kundra as Aladdin.
Check out some of the fans reaction below:
On the professional front, Tejasswi has been a part of a number of popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Currently she is seen as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show, Naagin 6.