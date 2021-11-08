Naagin 6: In the Weekend Ka Vaar Bigg Boss 15 episode, Ekta Kapoor was invited as a special guest. There she announced the return of her much-loved show Naagin for a sixth season. Yes, you heard it right! Ekta Kapoor revealed the premiere date of the upcoming show and dropped a hint on the lead actor in the show. Kapoor shared the initial ‘M’ for the lead actor who will be in the show. Ekta shared that the Naagin 6 will air on January 30.Also Read - Padma Shri Award 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar Among 119 Recipients This Year

While people are eagerly waiting for the sixth season of this supernatural show, there were reports earlier that Ridhima Pandit, Niyati Fatnani and Rubina Dilaik are likely to join the lead. However, Ekta kept all the speculations aside and we are now wondering who is the actor with M initial – Monalisa?

Well, fans need to wait for the official confirmation from the makers of Naagin 6.