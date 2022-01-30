Naagin 6 x Bigg Boss 15: There’s some exciting news for Naagin fans! Producer Ekta Kapoor hinted at the return of popular show Naagin for a sixth season on the Bigg Boss 15 episode. After a long wait, the makers of the supernatural TV series will finally reveal the face of the lead character today, on January 30. Colors TV has shared a promo for the show on their official Instagram handle. The big reveal will take place on the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale sets.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Live Updates: Who Will Take Rs 10 Lakh Cash And Leave The Trophy?

As per the series' promo, Naagin 6 is set to be different from the previous seasons. Sharing the news on Instagram, the caption read, "Bigg Boss ka grand finale hoga aur bhi special jab janta ke saamne aayegi pehli baar #Naagin dene apne roop ka parichay #Naagin6 Don't miss out the spectacular #BB15GrandFinale tonight at 8 PM & 10.30 PM only on #ColorsTV. #BB15 #BiggBoss @voot (sic)."

The lead face of Naagin will be revealed in today’s Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. The show’s creators are going to great lengths to generate a lot of buzz about it. Naagin, Ekta Kapoor’s superficial show, has had five successful seasons. Mouni Roy played Ekta’s Naagin for the first two seasons, followed by Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma, and Surbhi Chandna.

Are you excited about the big reveal? Watch this space for more updates.