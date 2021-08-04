Mumbai: Actor Sara Ali Khan is back with her ‘knock knock’ jokes but this time, it’s more like “knock out” for her as in a Tuesday social media post she revealed that she has injured her nose. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a short video where she could be seen with an adhesive bandage on her nose while telling her followers a ‘knock-knock’ joke. “Knock-knock, who’s there? Knock… Who?” she could be heard saying in the clip.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Shows How to Do Hanging Leg Raises Right in New Workout Video, Katrina Kaif is Impressed

As the video continues, Sara Ali Khan removes the bandage to reveal her wounded nose and says, "More like, knock out." Sharing the video, she also wrote an apology note to her mother Amrita Singh, father Saif Ali Khan, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan that reads "Sorry Amma Abba Iggy. Naak kaat di maine."

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than one million views within an hour of being posted, with hundreds of concerned fans and followers sending her get-well-soon wishes in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Atrangi Re, helmed by Anand L Rai co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.