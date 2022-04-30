Lata Mangeshkar to Get Grand Tribute by Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan And Others on ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’

Lata Mangeshkar Tribute Series on Television: Indian Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar will be given a grand tribute post her demise in an eight episodic series Naam Reh Jayega on Star Plus. Eighteen music maestros will pay tribute to the legendary singer on the show. Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam and Udit Narayan are among the prominent singers. Shaan , Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha have also joined hands with their colleagues for a grand tribute to the Bharat Ratna recipient. Check out this nostalgic picture of Lata Mangeshkar and Mahadevan:Also Read - Birthday Special: Did You Know That Bollywood Singer Arijit Singh Had To Go To Jail Once? Details Inside | Watch Video

A Tribute to Indian Nightingale!

The singers on the show will reminisce their fond memories of the iconic singer, who inspired millions across the globe. The series that is all set to release on May 1st attempts to revive the legendary singer's memories in everyone's mind. At Infinity Mall, Malad a special installation was placed, wherein people can now give a missed call and contribute a pixel of colour to Lata Mangeshkar's image. With every call, the image will eventually fill up with colour to complete her picture.

Bringing The Legend Back to Life With Her Soulful Songs!

Pyarelal Ji, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majmudar, Sneha Pant, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha will take the stage and sing Lata Mangeshkar's most iconic songs. Check out this announcement clip by the channel on their Instagram handle:

Singers Call Lata Mangeshkar Divine Blessing!

StarPlus on Saturday organized a special digital press conference where Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Sadhana Sargam, Javed Ali, Jatin Pandit, Nitin Mukesh, Aishwarya, Anwesha and Sneha Pant addressed the national media. Javed Ali expressing his gratitude to be part of the show said he felt honoured. He stated, “I consider everything that Lata Didi gave us as a prasad as a blessing.” Sadhana Sargam, who was confered with the Lata Mangeshkar Award by Madhya Pradesh government said, “It feels as though life has come full circle for me. I’m here to pay tribute and homage to the greatest singer to ever come from India.” Nitin Mukesh who has had a long association with the Indian nightingale said, “Her voice will always truly be God’s divine blessing and it’s my honour to be part of ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’. Music starts with Lata Mangeshkar and ends with her and because music is immortal so is she.”

Conceived and Directed by Gajendra Singh, Saibaba Studios’ Naam Reh Jaayega is all set to bring many voices to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. The eight episode, hour long series is out May 1st, 2022 only on StarPlus at 7:00 pm every Sunday.

