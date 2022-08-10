Divya Dutta on Naar ka Sur: The film Naar Ka Sur is about women competing for equality and respect via athletics against a rural backdrop. The movie, whose tagline reads, ’12 women, 24 stories of the power of Naari,’ is directed by Kuldeep Kaushik. The movie’s plot will centre on 12 women who fight for justice across the nation. Each tale will convey the powerful message that women are capable of overcoming any obstacle in their path. Actor Divya Dutta, who supported the movie because of the important message it portrays, attended the promotional event.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Wraps Up Shooting of Dhakkad With a Dinner Date With Team in Budapest

Divya Dutta was impressed by the casting of the film. The film has 12 leading ladies that hail from different parts of the country. She said in an exclusive interview with india.com, "They are new faces, very relatable and they belong to that region and I think it reaches those women, so that would be a great message from the film."

Divya Dutta, who played a dark character in Kangana Ranaut's starrer, talked about the USP of the film. She said, "It's not always a fight against the men, it is also about having your own freedom of choice." Divya strongly supports and encourages the cause of the film.

Naar ka Sur was released in cinemas on August 5, 2022. The film received rave reviews from the audience for its strong idea, actors and everything else. Naar Ka Sur stars actors Lalit Parimoo, Mannat Singh, Pooja Verma and Arjun Krishna as lead characters. Along with producer Sunil Tayal, Step by Step Hospitality Ltd. and Maya Movies co-produced the movie.

