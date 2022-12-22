Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2022: Ram Charan Celebrates The Historic Moment With Fans

RRR's Naatu Naatu song picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR from RRR has been selected for the Oscar in the best original song category. Here's a look at Ram Charan's reaction

Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2022: The shortlisting of the Naatu Naatu song picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR from RRR for the Oscar in the best original song category has come as another major achievement for SS Rajamouli’s epic adventure film. The frenetically fast-paced Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, already has a Golden Globe nomination. Keeravani also got the accolade for best music director from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. On Thursday afternoon, Ram Charan took to social media to celebrate the achievement. He wrote, “What a historic moment for the entire Indian Film Industry… Couldn’t be more honoured to note that #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! @ssrajamouli garu and @mmkeeravaani garu, it’s all your vision and magic..🙏❤️ #RRRForOscars”.

RAM CHARAN’S TWEET on NAATU NAATU AT OSCARS

What a historic moment for the entire Indian Film Industry… Couldn’t be more honoured to note that #NaatuNaatu becomes the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! @ssrajamouli garu and @mmkeeravaani garu, it’s all your vision and magic..🙏❤️ #RRRForOscars pic.twitter.com/hdJuce16Zl — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 22, 2022

The official RRR Movie handle tweeted that ‘Naatu Naatu’ is the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Oscars. The tweet added: “Thank you everyone for supporting us throughout our journey.”

The nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24. The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Watch the song here!

