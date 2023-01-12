Home

Entertainment

Do You Know Naatu Naatu is Shot in Ukraine Outside Zelensky’s Palace – Check More Interesting Facts About RRR Song

Do You Know Naatu Naatu is Shot in Ukraine Outside Zelensky’s Palace – Check More Interesting Facts About RRR Song

Do you know that RRR's Golden Globe 2023 winning song Naatu Naatu was shot in Ukraine outside Zelensky's palace - Check interesting facts

Do You Know Naatu Naatu is Shot in Ukraine Outside Zelensky's Palace - Check More Interesting Facts About RRR Song

Do You Know Naatu Naatu is Shot in Ukraine: SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are basking high after the historic win at Golden Globes 2023. RRR‘s song Naatu Naatu bagged the award in the Best Original Song category. National leaders including PM Narendra Modi to Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher congratulated the RRR team. Fans are going bonkers over India’s first Golden Globes award and also keeping their fingers crossed for Academy Awards 2023. However, the song was not shot in India, but Ukraine as reported by ANI. Rajamouli shot the song outside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s residence in August 2021.

NAATU NAATU SONG WAS SHOT OUTSIDE ZELENSKY’S PALACE BEFORE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

The palatial ornate building in the backdrop of Naatu Naatu is known as the Mariinskyi Palace. Rajamouli had also stated in an interview that, “We shot the Naatu Naatu song in Ukraine. It is a real location. Actually, it is the Ukrainian President’s palace. There is a parliament right beside the palace. Luckily, they gave us permission to shoot because the Ukrainian president was a television actor. The funny thing is that he acted as the President in a TV series before becoming the President.” The filmmaker also expressed remorse over the Russia-Ukraine war in March 2022. The RRR director said, “We had gone there to shoot some crucial scenes. When we were shooting, I had no idea about the issues that have now escalated into a war. It was only after I returned and looking at things now, did I understand the seriousness of the issue.”

Naatu Naatu is composed by MM Keeravani and the original Telugu lyrics are written by Chandrabose. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava have sung the energetic track. KD Harisankar, Yazin Nizar, and Vishal Mishra have sung the dubbed versions. The high-octane dance sequence of the song was choreographed by Prem Rakshith.

RRR also has an extended cameo by Ajay Devgn and special appearance by Alia Bhatt.

For more updates on RRR and Naatu Naatu, check out this space at India.com.