Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj breaks silence after being booked in marriage case, says ‘The dogs are making…’

Rahul Sipligunj has reacted after being named in a case involving a woman’s complaint. The singer posted a brief message online amid the controversy while details of the allegations and police case continue to draw attention.

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Rahul Sipligunj breaks silence on marriage case after FIR (PC: Twitter)

Naatu Naatu singer and Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj has reacted after being named in a case involving alleged threats to a woman. The singer has addressed the controversy in a sarcastic social media post while indicating that there is more to the matter than what has been reported so far. The case was registered after a woman approached the police with allegations involving Sipligunj and several others. Rahul has not accepted the allegations as presented. Instead he shared a Telugu proverb and said he would explain his side in a video.

Rahul Sipligunj’s cryptic response

Rahul shared a screenshot of a news thumbnail that used the Telugu saying “Uru lo pelli ki kukkala hadavidi ante ide emo.” The phrase roughly translates to “A wedding is happening in the village and the dogs are making all the fuss.”

Along with the screenshot Rahul wrote, “Happy to see that in today’s news. This is probably the best thumbnail I’ve seen so far, because it is very close to the truth. I’m not saying it is in my favour. I’m just saying it is nearly to the truth.” The singer also indicated that he would share a video explaining the matter in greater detail. That video had not been released at the time of the report.

What are the allegations against Rahul?

According to the complaint a young woman alleged that she was threatened by Rahul Sipligunj and others. The complaint reportedly also names Karpurapu Rahul Reddy who allegedly introduced himself to her as a relative of Sipligunj in connection with marriage.

The woman has alleged that she was threatened with the release of private pictures and videos. She also claimed that she was pressured to give a video statement and alleged that the incident affected her personal life and reputation.

What did the police say?

The complaint was initially registered at MVP police station in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The matter was later referred to the Women’s Police Station for further investigation.

ACP CH Ambedkar said a woman had approached the police on June 12 and explained that she had met Rahul Reddy through the dating app Bumble. Police said the two began a relationship and that she alleged physical involvement took place on the promise of marriage.

Police further stated that a case was registered against 16 people including Rahul Sipligunj his wife and Rahul Reddy. The investigation is ongoing and the allegations have not been established in court.

Rahul Sipligunj’s work and popularity

Rahul became widely known across India after lending his voice to Naatu Naatu from RRR. The song went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song. He later gained another major following after winning Bigg Boss Telugu 3.