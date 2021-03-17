Nach Baliye 10: The popular celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye is coming with its 10th season in 2021. As per the latest reports, the makers of season 10 have started approaching popular couples from the industry. It is been reported that Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar who got married in December last year, have been approached for the show. Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal has also been asked to participate in the show. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Dances in Front of Paps While Coming Out of Gym, Laughs While Saying ‘Log Dekh Rahe Hai’ -Watch

There are also reports of television’s controversial queen Rakhi Sawant who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14, has been approached with her husband Ritesh. While speaking to E-Times, Rakhi said that she has been offered a big show and if all goes well, she and her husband might do it together. “I don’t want to disclose much but we have been offered a big reality show together. I won’t name the show,” Rakhi said. Also Read - Anupama AKA Rupali Ganguly on Nach Baliye 10: My Husband Ashwin Verma Will Never Come On-Screen

Rakhi Sawant further gave details about his mystery husband. She said, “The makers are talking to Ritesh because he is a big businessman.” She goes on to boast that she thought her husband had around 400 employees but recently found out that he is managing 10,0000 employees. She said that if Ritesh comes to India to do the show, he will have to leave his work for 3 to 4 months and be here. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Upset With Rubina Dilaik-Aly Goni, Asks Them to Take Time Out of Busy Schedule to Meet Her Mom 'Vo Milna Chahti Hai'

On asking about Ritesh’s first marriage, Rakhi said that: “Ritesh is planning to come down to India and sort out all the misunderstandings about his first marriage. Things are better between us now.”