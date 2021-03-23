Mumbai: The 10th season of the popular celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye is coming soon. While the dates for the show have not been announced yet, makers of season 10 have already started approaching popular celebrity couples from the industry. It has been reported that Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar have been approached for the show. Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal are also on the list. Other speculations include Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar. Now, the latest in this list is Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh. Also Read - Paurashpur Trailer: Watch Milind Soman as Third Gender, Shilpa Shinde as Rebellious Queen in Erotic Period Drama

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Shaheer and Ruchikaa were approached recently for Nach Baliye season 10. This report also quoted a source claiming that while Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke actor was approached, they haven't decided on taking part in the show yet.

The couple got married in November last year. The duo have known each other for a long time and their marriage news was a pleasant surprise for a number of their fans.

As per some reports, Bigg Boss 15 fame Rakhi Sawant is also likely to take part in the dance reality show with her unseen husband Riteish. While speaking to E-times, Rakhi revealed that she has been offered a big reality show with her husband. However, she did not confirm which show it is.

The first season of Nach Baliye was aired in 2005 when Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar won the season. The latest, Season 9 was aired in 2019 and was won by Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.