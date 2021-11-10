Nacho Nacho: The Magnum Opus, RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is one of the much-awaited films of the year and is expected to break Baahubali records. The makers have now unveiled the new song ‘ Nacho Nacho’ touted to be the mass anthem. In the song, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR are seen shaking aleg together on the upbeat and catchy song. A groovy number RRR Mass anthem from RRR released today in 5 languages where Ram Charan along side Jr NTR can be seen dancing with utmost energy and enthusiasm. Both the actors are seen in formal shirts, trousers and ties with suspenders setting yet another a new trend among millennials.Also Read - RRR Teaser: In Just 50 Seconds, SS Rajamouli Shows This Movie is Bigger Than Your Imagination

The Hindi version of the song Naacho Naacho is sung by Vishal Mishra.

In RRR, Ram Charan is going to be seen playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju along side Jr NTR, who is playing the role of Bheem. The movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and bankrolled by Dannaya of DVV Entertainments.

The film features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and several others in important roles. The period drama narrates a fictional tale of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film is bnkrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. The film is being made on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore. It is all set to hit screens on January 7, 2022.