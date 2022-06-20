Is Naga Chaitanya Dating Sobhita Dhulipala: Naga Chaitanya is yet again one of Tollywood’s most eligible bachelors post his separation with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Naga and Samantha announced that they are parting ways in October 2021. Naga, however, has once again sparked the rumour mills as the actor is allegedly dating Major and Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala. Naga and Sobhita were spotted together and looked comfortable in each other’s company at the Tollywood actor’s new property in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, according to a Pinkvilla report.Also Read - Nayanthara To Rashmika Mandanna: Top 5 Highest Paid South Indian Actresses Who Charge Hefty Sum For Their Films - Watch List

Naga And Sobhita Spotted Together

Naga has invested in the new property which is under construction at present. Naga and Sobhita, who have been spotted together previously as well seemed comfortable in each other's company at Naga's new house. "Naga Chaitanya was giving her a tour of his massive home. After a few hours, they left together in the same car," the source revealed. Naga and Sobhita's recent outing was mentioned by the source as that claimed, "Chay was spotted multiple times at the same hotel as Sobhita Dhulipala where she was staying for the promotions of her last film Major. In fact, she also spent her birthday recently in Hyderabad with her 'close buddies'."

Check out this post by Sobhita shared on her Instagram handle:

Naga and Samantha, who shared the news of their separation on social media prior to their 4th wedding anniversary had said that they will cherish the decade-long friendship. Naga and Samantha, however, refrained from sharing the reason behind their divorce.



