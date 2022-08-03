Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Dating? South sensation Naga Chaitanya is making headlines after breaking the silence on her equation and bond with rumoured girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala. The rumours have been circulating on the internet ever since they were spotted together at his house. Now, during the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha, RJ Siddharth Kannan asked Naga Chaitanya is he in a relationship with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Reacting to it, Naga couldn’t stop blushing. The actor stated, “I’m just gonna smile.” Naga Chaitanya hinted on his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Breaks Silence on Negativity Around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'If It's a Good Film...'

Sobhita Dhulipala rose to fame from the web-series Made In Heaven. The rumours of the two started brewing after Naga divorced his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two announced their separation in public. Chaitanya had told to ETimes earlier, "In our case, Samantha has moved on, I've moved on and I don't feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that."

In October 2021, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha shared a joint statement reading: "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."