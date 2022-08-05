Naga Chaitanya in The Weekend Interview: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been in the buzz for reasons more than one. First, it’s an official Bollywood remake of the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, which makes it a little difficult to watch for the ardent fans of Tom Hanks. Second, a section of the audience is upset with Aamir for his old films and statement and they have constantly been calling for a boycott of the film. Third, the film shows Aamir in the role of a Sikh and a section of the Punjabi-speaking audience believes that the actor hasn’t done full justice to the language. Now, in an exclusive interview with india.com, Naga Chaitanya addressed the criticism around Laal Singh Chaddha and asked people to wait for the film to release.Also Read - Naga Chaitanya Hints at Dating Sobhita Dhulipala: ‘I Always Smile…’

When asked about all the negativity surrounding the release in terms of the boycott trends and how Aamir has been pulled up for his Punjabi accent in the film, Chay said, "I am not the best judge of that. To be honest, I am not too familiar with the language. But, all the doubts that have been thrown at the film on the basis of the content that they have read so far will be erased once they watch the film, once you get immersed in the film and get immersed with Laal."

Naga Chaitanya, who's making his Bollywood debut with the film, added that Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most beautiful films of our times. He said, "You are going to go through a lovely film and all these comparisons are going to go away. Also, it's the same for every film. Before you see the final product, there are a number of opinions, doubts and questions which are fine and it only creates a certain interest in that film. So, it's all a part of the film. Once you watch the film, all this will go. You will come out smiling and with tears."

The actor also addressed his fans who have been requesting him to feature in a full masala entertainer soon. Chay said, “For me, a commercial doesn’t need to be mass and masala. Emotions are commercial. If a larger set of the audience connects to that emotion that we are trying to put out, that is a commercial scale for me. But yes, as an actor now, I want to do a little action-padded film. I am personally a fan of action but not the larger-than-life kind of action. I like to see stylish, realistic action. The next film that I am doing is bilingual and directed by Venkat Prabhu in that space. It’s a conscious decision to try and reinvent myself as an actor and I am working towards that.”

Watch the full exclusive interview of Naga Chaitanya here:

He said, “I want to keep the fans happy. Their inputs are very very valuable to me. If that’s something that they want me to do, I have a lot of love to give to them.” Laal Singh Chaddha releases on August 11 and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in important roles.