Hyderabad: South actor Naga Chaitanya, who is making headlines for his new movie release Love Story with Sai Pallavi, is having in a difficult time as it has been alleged that Naga and his wife actor Samantha are having marriage troubles. For the past few weeks, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's troubled relationship has been the talk of the town. While the two have tight-lipped, rumours are rife that the couple is going to get divorced. However, there is no confirmation from either of them.

Naga Chaitanya will also be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in another upcoming film, Laal Singh Chadha. Aamir surprised Naga recently in the pre-release event of Love Story and praised him a lot in the speech. Khan spoke, "I asked Naga Chaitanya if I can be part of the event. That's the reason the organizers had to invite me forcibly. I came here to say something important. We both have been working together for a film. I had some experiences with Naga Chaitanya that are so special that I wanted to share with his parents. I took his father's number and his mother's number too. But I wanted to tell something to all of his fans as well. So I came here. I felt so happy working with this man, who is not only an actor and a creator but he is such a kind of man who touches the heart of anyone with his nature.

Reacting to Aamir's speech, Naga told Spotboye, "It was truly an unforgettable gesture. He didn't have to be there and he didn't have to say the things that he did. It was totally unexpected. Aamir sir saw the trailer of my new film Love Story and he said he wanted to be there to support the team. Having him there at the event was magical! He is too kind a person. The amount of warmth I received from him during the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha is very difficult to put into words."

Naga will be making his debut in Hindi film industry with Laal Singh Chaddha.

Meanwhile, Samantha slammed a reporter recently for asking about separation rumours with Naga Chaitanya in the temple. She replied furiously, “Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense)?” she said, pointing to her head.