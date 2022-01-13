Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, who split in October 2021, have started talking about their divorce. Tollywood’s hottest babe Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya for 4 years. After ChaySam (fondly called by fans) announced their separation, fans were disheartened and everyone had a question to ask what must have happened between the two? In a recent interview conversation, a media reporter asked Naga Chaitanya how he overcame the tough times in his personal life after officially separating from his wife and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Naga talked about his family’s support and he still finds happiness in Samantha’s happiness.Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan-Naga Chaitanya's Jodi Compels Makers To Amend Script? Deets Inside

Naga Chaitanya had said that the decision to part ways with his wife Samantha was taken in their mutual best interests. “My entire family stood by me during those difficult times. It was a decision taken in the best interests of the two of us. She’s happy. I’m also happy. Both of us are doing well professionally too,” Naga Chaitanya replied. Also Read - Sanjeeda Shaikh Gives Tough Competition to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Oozes Oomph on Oo Antava in Black Dress

On the work front, Chaitanya attended a program where he spoke to mark the completion of his latest movie outing Bangarraju. The movie starring his father Nagarjuna, and directed by Kalyan Krishna, is slated for theatrical release on January 14 coinciding with the Sankranti festival. The movie also stars Kriti Shetty. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Top 10 Actresses Who Gave Unforgettable Performances on OTT

While Naga Chaitanya’s last movie Love Story directed by Sekhar Kammula, did well at the box-office, Samantha’s item number in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa has become a national sensation. Both of them, separately, have several movie projects lined up in the days ahead.