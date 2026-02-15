Nagabandham teaser out: Mahesh Babu unveils mythological epic on Maha Shivaratri – Watch

A powerful secret. A sacred temple. And a warrior rising to protect it. That’s the world of Nagabandham, whose much-awaited teaser was finally released on Sunday, perfectly timed with the festival of Maha Shivaratri. The first glimpse of this mythological fantasy was unveiled by superstar Mahesh Babu, who shared the teaser on social media and praised the team behind the film.

Nagabandham: Watch the teaser here

“The #WorldOfNagabandham looks absolutely fascinating all the way…. Looking forward to experiencing it soon,” Mahesh Babu wrote while posting the teaser link. And from what we see, the film promises a larger-than-life cinematic experience.

A sacred secret hidden in the Himalayas

The teaser of Nagabandham opens with calm and beautiful visuals of the Himalayas. But beneath the peaceful snow-covered mountains lies something powerful and dangerous.

The story hints at a long-guarded secret that is now under threat due to human greed. At the centre of this mystery stands the Nagabandham Temple, shown as a hidden sacred place protected by divine forces. It is believed to hold an ancient cosmic energy.

The teaser includes the powerful lines: “Born from Brahma’s Creation… Guarded by Vishnu’s Dharma… Powered by Mahadev’s Fury…” These words set the spiritual tone of the film and connect it deeply to Indian mythology.

There are also subtle hints that the narrative draws partial inspiration from the invasion led by Ahmad Shah Abdali, adding a layer of history to this mythological world.

Virat Karrna’s intense transformation

The spotlight then shifts to Virat Karrna, who appears to play the protector of this sacred force. The teaser builds up to his transformation into a fierce warrior, showing him in powerful action sequences filled with emotion and intensity.

Towards the end, viewers get a glimpse of the divine manifestation of Lord Shiva, adding spiritual depth to the visuals.

The cast also includes Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Rishabh Sawhney and Garuda Ram, among others.

Instead of long dialogues, the teaser focuses on grand visuals, strong background score and high-energy combat scenes. The scale looks massive, clearly aiming for a pan-India audience.

Nagabandham: More about and its release

Nagabandham is written and directed by Abhishek Nama. The film is presented by Lakshmi Ira and Devansh Nama and produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy under NIK Studios and Abhishek Pictures.

The film will release in five languages, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi, making it a true pan-India project. While the exact release date has not yet been announced, the makers have confirmed that it will hit theatres in the summer of 2026.

With its mix of mythology, history and action, Nagabandham seems ready to take audiences on a spiritual and cinematic journey. The big question now is, can it live up to the grand promise of its teaser?