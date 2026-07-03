Nagabandham Twitter review: Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh’s film fails to impress, netizens call it ‘Wasted…’

Nagabandham has sparked varied reactions on social media after its release. Here's a look at what moviegoers are saying about Virat Karrna and Nabha Natesh's mythological action drama.

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Nagabandham twitter review (PC: IMDb)

Nagabandham arrived in theatres worldwide on July 3 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam with hopes of delivering a grand mythological fantasy adventure. Starring Virat Karrna in the lead role, the film generated decent buzz before release, especially after the makers organised premiere screenings in select cities. However, the early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that the film has struggled to meet audience expectations. While many appreciated the visual scale and ambitious concept, a large section of viewers felt that the weak screenplay and inconsistent storytelling prevented the film from becoming the epic it promised.

What are audiences saying about Nagabandham?

The first wave of social media reactions has largely been mixed to negative, with several viewers expressing disappointment over the film’s execution. Many users felt the movie begins on an interesting note and creates curiosity in its opening portions. However, according to most reactions, the narrative gradually loses momentum and becomes increasingly difficult to stay invested in.

Several moviegoers described the second half as the biggest drawback, stating that it feels unnecessarily stretched with outdated writing and scenes that become unintentionally funny. Instead of building tension, many believed the film’s emotional moments and dramatic sequences failed to leave any lasting impact.

One viewer wrote that the film starts with intrigue but progressively gets weaker. According to the review, the second half suffers from dated writing and scene staging that almost borders on parody. What initially appears to be an engaging mythological adventure eventually turns into a slow and exhausting experience. The review added that apart from the impressive artwork, elaborate set design and a few musical moments, there is very little to appreciate. While the effort behind the production is evident, the weak basics ultimately result in lifeless narration and a disappointing overall experience. The viewer rated the film 1.75 out of 5 and called it “outright bad.”

Another social media user shared that Nagabandham had a concept filled with potential but failed because of weak execution. The review mentioned that although the opening portions are engaging, the screenplay soon loses its grip and never recovers. The second half was criticised for being overlong and unintentionally humorous while lacking the emotional weight the story required. The user praised the production design, artwork and a few musical sequences but concluded that they were not enough to save a poorly paced narrative.

See users reactions on Virat Karrna’s Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure here

#Nagabandham An Outright Tedious Watch! A film that starts with intrigue but progressively gets worse. The second half is even weaker, with outdated writing and scene staging that borders on parody. What should have been an engaging storyline turns into a tedious watch that’s… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 3, 2026

#Nagabandham REVIEW : A concept with potential ends up getting buried under weak execution. The film opens on a fairly interesting note, but as it moves forward, the screenplay loses grip and never manages to recover. The second half is stretched, unintentionally funny in… — Jaswanth. (@jaswanth3769) July 3, 2026

#NagaBandhamReview: A textbook example of how to completely waste a script with massive Pan-Indian potential. What could’ve been an edge-of-the-seat devotional thriller ends up as a lifeless film filled with unnecessary, dragged-out scenes, mindless violence that creates zero… — Movies4u Reviews (@Movies4uReviews) July 3, 2026

#Nagabandham REVIEW : A concept with potential ends up getting buried under weak execution. The film opens on a fairly interesting note, but as it moves forward, the screenplay loses grip and never manages to recover. The second half is stretched, unintentionally funny in… — Jaswanth. (@jaswanth3769) July 3, 2026

What’s actually painful about watching this socio-fantasy is that it shows genuine promise in its first 40 minutes with an interesting backstory, surreal artwork, especially the gorgeous ‘Srirangam temple set’… before it hits you hard with loud screaming, over-the-top… pic.twitter.com/12OhFt601o — Kittu (@KKs_Take) July 2, 2026

#Nagabandham

For the first time ever, I walked out of a movie after the first half. It was honestly that terrible. Absolutely no flow between the scenes. You never knew why a scene was happening, and songs would suddenly appear after just a couple of scenes for no reason. pic.twitter.com/R1QZXuhMSB — Films Spicy (@Films_Spicy) July 3, 2026

What is Nagabandham about?

Directed by Abhishek Nama, Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure is a pan-Indian mythological fantasy adventure built around ancient legends, sacred relics and a battle between good and evil. The story follows the ruthless villain Abdali, who attempts to break the sacred Nagabandham, a mystical gateway protecting an ancient temple treasure. His mission revolves around obtaining the divine Brahma Kamalam, a mythical golden flower believed to grant immortality.

Standing against him is Rudra, a fearless warrior chosen to protect the sacred relic and preserve his heritage. As both sides move closer to the hidden treasure, the story unfolds through mythology, action and fantasy-driven conflicts.

Star cast and production details of Nagabandham

The film stars Virat Karrna in the lead role alongside Nabha Natesh, Rishabh Sawhney, Iswarya Menon and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. Mounted on a reported budget of around Rs 110 crore, Nagabandham features large-scale action sequences, elaborate practical sets and extensive CGI to bring its mythological world to life.

Despite the impressive production scale, the early Twitter verdict suggests that audiences expected a much tighter screenplay and stronger storytelling. Whether the film can improve its reception through positive word of mouth over the coming days remains to be seen.