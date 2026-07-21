Nagarjuna questions Tollywood’s release delay culture, cites Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey release planning: ‘Why aren’t…’

Nagarjuna shares his views on Tollywood’s postponement trend and draws a comparison with Hollywood’s recent release The Odyssey planned releases. Scroll down to find out what he said.

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Nagarjuna Akkineni (PC: Instagram)

Release date changes have become increasingly common in Telugu cinema over the past few years. Big-budget films are often announced months in advance, only for audiences to learn of a postponement just days or weeks before they are due to hit theatres. While delays are sometimes unavoidable, they can disrupt promotional plans, affect exhibitors, and leave fans frustrated. Veteran actor Nagarjuna believes it is time for the industry to reflect on the trend. Speaking at the success meet of Lenin, he admitted that even his own production was delayed but questioned why such last-minute changes have become so common. Drawing a comparison with Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, he called for better planning and urged filmmakers to complete their work well before the release date. His comments have since sparked a wider discussion within the Telugu film industry.

Nagarjuna questions repeated release delays in Tollywood

During his speech at success meet of Lenin, Nagarjuna made a candid appeal to directors, technicians and music composers to finish films earlier, so post-production teams have enough time to deliver the best possible version. He said films should ideally be handed over at least two weeks before release instead of being completed at the last minute. According to him, this would reduce unnecessary pressure and help improve the overall quality of the final product.

The actor said, “Requesting technicians, directors and musicians… If we hand over the film at least 2 weeks before release to the post production team they will carve at it till perfection. This is not about anyone else, it’s about me too. I also worked on this film till the last minute. The Odyssey recently released. They announced the release date a year ahead. Why aren’t we able to do that? And when we do, why do we have to postpone it?”

The actor also admitted that Lenin itself faced the same issue. Initially announced for a June 26, 2026, release, the film was eventually postponed because post-production work could not be completed in time. Later it was released on July 10, 206. Rather than placing the blame on anyone, Nagarjuna included himself in the criticism, saying he too had worked on the film until the very last moment.

#Nagarjuna Questions the TFI!! If a Hollywood film like The Odyssey can announce its release date a year in advance and release on the same day… Why can’t we do the same? Earlier, we used to finish the first copy at least a month before release. pic.twitter.com/EAfGZ2xXZI — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) July 20, 2026

Nagarjuna calls for better release planning

Looking back at his earlier films, he recalled that release copies used to be ready a month ahead in advance, allowing enough time for final checks before audiences watched them. He questioned why that practice has become increasingly rare today.

He said, “I did it too for Lenin. I announced a June 26 release date, but we had to postpone. We completed shooting but the post production wasn’t. It’s just a request. Because I remember very well, how for my films Ninne Pelladata or Annamayya we would watch the release copy a month ahead. My question is why aren’t we able to do it now? For the good of cinema, for the health of cinema, I think we must do this.”

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Why Nagarjuna gave Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey release example

One of the strongest moments in Nagarjuna’s speech came when he referred to Christopher Nolan’s latest film, The Odyssey. He pointed out that the makers announced the film’s release date nearly a year in advance and delivered it as promised. Nagarjuna questioned why the Telugu film industry struggles to maintain announced release dates despite making similar commitments to audiences.

From Lenin and Devara to Peddi and The Raja Sahab, delays have become a talking point. Without criticising any particular filmmaker, he suggested that better planning across departments could help avoid repeated postponements. In his view, sticking to announced schedules benefits not only producers and distributors but also theatre owners and moviegoers who plan around those dates.